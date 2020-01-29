Farewell to NASA's Heat-Vision Space Observatory

The Spitzer Space Telescope as it would have appeared to a nearby observer on January 30, 2020, the day its mission ended. At the time it was 164 million miles from Earth, steadily drifting away. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt/IPAC)

When you follow the news as an astronomy geek, you find yourself learning a lot of weird acronyms. When I was young, I was excited by four letter jumbles in particular: LST, GRO, AXAF, and SIRTF, the shorthand names of NASA's four Great Observatories. They would be launched into space to view the universe as never before, with each one taking a unique perspective. LST would look at visible light, GRO at gamma rays, AXAF at x-rays, and SIRTF at infrared radiation.

All four turned into real missions with real names. LST (the Large Space Telescope) became Hubble. GRO (the Gamma Ray Observatory) became Compton. AXAF (the Advanced X-ray Astrophysics Facility) became Chandra. And SIRTF--pronounced SIR-tiff, the Space Infrared Telescope Facility--became the Spitzer Space Telescope in honor of Lyman Spitzer, Jr, one of the great visionaries of 20th century astronomy.

Launched 2003, supposed to last 2.5 years

Main mission lasted 5.5 instead. Extended went more than 16!

Drifting away from Earth, finally became to difficult, risky, and costly to keep going.

It will stay there forever, becoming a space artifact for future archaeologists--or for passing aliens.

