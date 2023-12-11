Cozy up to these indoor activities that actually help advance research

Hundreds of activities listed on SciStarter are designed for you to participate right from home. That's right...you can help advance scientific research in your PJs if you want. It's perfect now that cold weather is approaching for many of us! Here are five projects to get you started. Cheers, The SciStarter Team

Image credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Jeremy Schnittman

Presented by: Pocket Science Telescopes worldwide continually capture images of space, occasionally spotting something new. Astronomers can't sort through all this data themselves, so they're asking for your help. Click through online images of the universe to spot events like a black hole or neutron star collision. No prior experience is needed. Location: Online

Image credit: Scribes of the Cairo Geniza

Presented by: Zooniverse Get a glimpse into the daily life of ancient Egypt with first-hand records from an ancient storeroom in Cairo. By helping to classify and transcribe Hebrew and Arabic text in online images of scrolls you'll be advancing research into Egyptian society and culture, while exploring another culture yourself. (You don't need to know Hebrew or Arabic to participate!) Learn more about this project on the SciStarter blog. Location: Online

Image credit: Project Sidewalk

Presented by: The Makeability Lab at the University of Washington Project Sidewalk is an online project that allows anyone with a web browser and internet connection to contribute sidewalk accessibility information using Google Street View. Browse images online and "tag" access issues you spot. Your observations can be used by city governments to prioritize certain places for sidewalk upgrades or repairs. Learn more about Project Sidewalk on SciStarter LIVE! Location: Online

CC-BY-SA

Presented by: Universitat de Barcelona Can a video game help teach critical thinking and science literacy skills? You can be the beta tester and find out! This game doubles as a project exploring how video games can shape our thinking. Help Julia navigate friends, family and a global pandemic while also contributing to science. Location: Online

Image credit: ©August Davidson-Onsgard/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab

Presented by: The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Zooniverse Tree swallows are in serious decline and understanding their nesting patterns is one key to helping to bring these charismatic birds back. Swoop in and help discover the historical nesting patterns of these acrobatic aerialists by transcribing information on photos of hand-written nest records. Location: Online