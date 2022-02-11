Citizen Science Is For Lovers

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

At SciStarter, we love when people come together to do citizen science and explore the world. And it’s even more fun when you’re with people you care about. Find five of our picks for projects to do with loved ones this Valentine’s Day —and the rest of the year too!

XOXO, The SciStarter Team

Health eHeart Study

Show some love this Valentine’s Day by putting your heart on the line. The Health eHeart study is getting personal about heart disease by tracking one million people to pin down some of the specific predictors of heart disease.

They still need participants — bare your heart and help them out by answering questions about your health!

Location: Global

Silent Earth

Nothing’s more romantic than finding a nice quiet place to be alone with your sweetheart. The Silent Earth project agrees.

Researchers are looking to catalog some of the quietest places on Earth. Just download their app and use it to make and submit decibel measurements in a quiet place. Then, sit back and enjoy the silence!

Location: Global

Seek by iNaturalist

Inspire a love of nature in your kids with Seek. A kid-friendly version of the popular iNaturalist citizen science app, Seek asks users to find and photograph living things around them.

The app identifies whatever you’ve found, and you have the option to submit your photos to scientists to help them catalog biodiversity across the globe.

Location: Global

Satellite Streak Watcher

You know what astronomers don’t love? Bright streaks of light across their images of the night sky. But as the number of satellites in orbit increases, these annoying streaks are becoming more common.

Record satellite streaks with your smartphone and any tripod when you’re outside at night (perhaps while enjoying a romantic dinner under the stars this Valentine’s Day). Researchers will use the data in your photos to watch how these streaks increase over time.

Location: Global

Budburst

If you’re a southern citizen scientist, plants and flowers might already be springing up this Valentine’s Day!

Celebrate the return of spring and show off your love for plants with Budburst. Submit observations of the plants around you using the Budburst app. Researchers at the Chicago Botanic Garden will use your data to study phenology, or how plants change with the seasons, climate change and more.

Location: U.S.

