Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
The Sciences

Betelgeuse: The Supernova That Wasn't

One of the brightest stars in our sky darkened, and soon there was talk of a supernova.

By Eric BetzDecember 14, 2020 2:00 PM
forces5
The trajectory of Betelgeuse’s stellar “sneeze” in late 2019 and early 2020: First, the supergiant star spewed hot gas into its atmosphere, which then cooled, forming a dark cloud. The last panel, as seen from Earth, shows the cloud blocking the star’s light. (Credit: NASA, ESA, and E. Wheatley(STSCI))

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article appeared in Discover’s annual state of science issue as “The Supernova That Wasn't” Support our science journalism by becoming a subscriber.

For a while in 2020, the constellation Orion the Hunter looked like it was about to get a supernova shot in the arm. In January, Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in our sky — which forms Orion’s right shoulder — dimmed to levels unseen since modern observations began 150 years ago. Speculation about an imminent supernova followed the star’s every twinkle.

The Milky Way hasn’t had a supernova that’s visible from Earth since 1604, just a few years before Galileo turned his first telescope to the heavens. But was there really cause for all the excitement earlier this year?

Apparently not: In April, the dying red supergiant star let skygazers down by returning to its former glory.

Meanwhile, all the attention meant observatories were keeping a close eye. According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, as Betelgeuse began to dim in late 2019, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spotted hot, dense gas spewing through the star’s atmosphere at 200,000 mph.

Then, the following month, ground-based telescopes noticed something blocking the light from the star’s southern half. So, as the gas cooled, it could’ve created the dark cloud that blocked the starlight. Astronomers called it a stellar “sneeze.”

However, as Betelgeuse and Orion slipped into Earth’s daytime sky for the summer, they hid another surprise. A NASA sun-orbiting telescope called STEREO caught Betelgeuse dimming again between May and August, when it wasn’t visible from Earth. The variable star usually cycles from dim to bright over some 420 days, so astronomers say there’s still more to the mystery.

There’s little chance Betelgeuse will explode soon — and we’d likely get an advanced warning from neutrinos and gravitational waves if it did, astronomers say — but simulations suggest the sight would be awesome. The star is too far away to endanger Earth, but its supernova would shine in our daytime sky for up to a year and be bright at night for several times longer.

“Imagine a good fraction of the world staying up and staring at Betelgeuse, waiting for the light show to start, and a cheer going up around the planet when it does,” says astronomer Andy Howell of Las Cumbres Observatory in California.

Related Content
How We Know What’s Deep Inside the Earth, Despite Never Traveling There

How We Know What’s Deep Inside the Earth, Despite Never Traveling There

Where Is the Edge of the Universe?

Where Is the Edge of the Universe?

Earth’s Biggest Telescopes Reopen After Months of COVID Closures

Earth’s Biggest Telescopes Reopen After Months of COVID Closures

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

3 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In