Archeological Farming Finds Shows Connection Between Oldest Known Civilizations and Newer Mediterranean Ones

Northwest Africa played a role in spreading civilization west of Egypt into southern Europe.

By Paul Smaglik
Sep 27, 2024 9:00 PM
Oued Beht Ridge And River
Aerial photograph of the Oued Beht ridge and river, highlighted in color CREDIT: Toby Wilkinson

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Archeologists have discovered what may be a missing link between agriculture that grew ancient civilizations in Egypt and Mesopotamia and more recent ones in the Mediterranean. Excavations in a northwestern African area known as the Maghreb reveal farming practices similar to those that sprouted civilizations on the Nile River and the Tigris and Euphrates. They also show evidence of trade that tracks how human developments expanded northward, according to a report in Antiquity.

Spreading Civilization

For over 30 years, Cyprian Broodbank, a Cambridge University archeologist, suspected that the Maghreb played a role in spreading civilization west of Egypt into southern Europe. Excavations at Oued Beht, Morocco, confirmed that hunch — revealing a previously unknown farming society dating from 3400 to 2900 B.C.E.

Broodbank’s team discovered plant and animal remains, pottery, and stone tools, all dating to the Final Neolithic period. Their excavation also revealed evidence of deep storage pits. The site is the earliest and largest agricultural complex yet found in Africa beyond the Nile.

“The kind of farming we see at Oued Beht seems to be broadly similar to that which spread all around the northern side of the Mediterranean, and most of its islands, during the Neolithic, with ultimate roots in domestication processes along the Levantine, eastern shore of the Mediterranean,” says Broodbank. “It shared many crops and animals with those of the so-called ‘alluvial civilizations’ of Mesopotamia and Egypt, but would rely more on rainfed fields and perhaps also small-scale irrigation.”

Crossing Over

The relatively short distance between North Africa and southern Spain would have made it relatively easy for farming practices — and the civilizations that they seed — to cross over. Sites on the Spanish side of the Straits of Gibraltar have long yielded finds of ivory and ostrich eggs that suggested a connection to Africa.

But archeologists — until now — have not connected those sites to Egypt via Africa. “All sides of the Mediterranean share a fundamentally similar environment and potential, so compared to Greece, Italy, or Spain, for example, the tiny number of archaeological dots along the southern shore west of Egypt simply did not look right,” says Broodbank. “For many years, too, finds of imported ivory and ostrich egg in southern Spain and Portugal dating from more than 5000 years ago have equally pointed to trading links with unknown North African societies."

Broodbank hopes his team’s work in the Maghreb will inspire archeologists to reconsider what he calls an overlooked area. Greece and Rome have received plenty of attention on the European side and as has Egypt and Mesopotamia on the African side.” We hope that our discoveries will lead to the dynamics in the early Maghreb and other parts of Mediterranean Africa being much more actively researched, appreciated, and integrated into our overall understanding,” Broodbank says.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Ancient Egyptians Had Poor Posture at Work, Too
The Sciences
The World's Oldest Wine Discovered With Ashes Of First Century Man
The Sciences
Some of the Earliest Known Jokes Were Written Down 4,000 Years Ago
The Sciences
4 Caves Where You Can See Ancient Cave Art in the U.S.
The Sciences
The World's Oldest Solar Calendar Might Have Been Discovered in Turkey
The Sciences
Ancient Romans Were Some of The First Obnoxious Tourists
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login