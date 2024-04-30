We have completed maintenance on DiscoverMagazine.com and action may be required on your account. Learn More

Ancient Teeth and Bones Show Stone Age People Consumed a Paleo Diet

Researchers suggest some Paleolithic people ate a menu that emphasized ‘gatherer’ over ‘hunter.’

By Paul Smaglik
Apr 30, 2024 4:20 PMApr 30, 2024 4:23 PM
A human tooth from the Taforalt cave in Morocco
Human tooth from the Taforalt Cave in Morocco, showing severe wear and caries. (Credit: © Heiko Temming)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Pop culture often associates “cave men” with meat eaters. So researchers investigating people who lived in a Moroccan cave 13,000 years to 15,000 years ago were somewhat surprised to find the extent to which they relied on a plant-based diet, according to a report in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The findings may move up the time when agriculture became favored over hunting and gathering — or at least provide a clearer picture of the transition.

“Our findings not only provide insights into the dietary practices of pre-agricultural human groups but also highlight the complexity of human subsistence strategies in different regions,” Zineb Moubtahij, of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig, first author of the study, said in a statement. “Understanding these patterns is crucial to unraveling the broader story of human evolution."

Ancient Mediterranean Diet

Not only were the meals of the people there heavily plant-based, but they also were quite literally a Mediterranean diet.

A significant portion of plants that the paleolithic people consumed were associated with that region, including acorns, pine nuts, and wild pulses. People from that region were thought to have dined primarily upon Barbary sheep and snails. The abundance of plants in the paleo diet of that particular region came as a surprise.

“This distinct dietary pattern challenges the prevailing notion of high reliance on animal proteins among pre-agricultural human groups,” according to the paper. It also examines when and how agriculture might have arisen in the area.

For instance, although the site — Taforalt — didn’t reveal any sign of actual farming, it did provide evidence that people living there then selectively harvested some wild crops and also stored them. These practices were agricultural precursors.

A Dietary Revolution

The researchers were able to investigate the kind of food the Taforalt cave dwellers ate by analyzing the isotopes of minerals found in teeth, bones, and other material at the site. They also investigated amino acids in human and faunal remains.

They found evidence that infants ate plant foods — and may have even been used as weaning products. This is significant, because weaning has been associated with agriculture, and therefore was thought to take place more recently.

The transition from hunting-gathering to agriculture stands as one of the most important dietary revolutions in human history. Yet, due to a scarcity of well-preserved human remains from Pleistocene sites, little is known about the dietary practices of pre-agricultural human groups.

The team next intends to investigate other Paleolithic sites in North Africa to learn more about how ancient dietary practices impacted evolution.

Read More: Hunter Gatherer’s Gut Bacteria Might Show History of Our Microbiome

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Ancient Salmon Resembles Aquatic Warthog, Not Saber-Toothed Fish
The Sciences
Bioluminescence First Evolved in Invertebrates About 540 Million Years Ago
Planet Earth
Jeepers, Creepers, This Tiny Worm Sports Enormous Peepers
Planet Earth
Why These 4 Massive Dinosaurs Also Had the Tiniest Arms
The Sciences
What Is the Difference Between Early Modern Humans and Ancient Humans?
The Sciences
Stone Tools Question the Evolution of Ancient Human Culture and Technology
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login