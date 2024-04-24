We have completed maintenance on DiscoverMagazine.com and action may be required on your account. Learn More

Ancient Salmon Resembles Aquatic Warthog, Not Saber-Toothed Fish

New fossil of 9-foot-long tusked fish prompts paleontologists to reconsider giant salmon’s nickname.

By Paul Smaglik
Apr 24, 2024 7:45 PMApr 24, 2024 7:44 PM
various depictions of the Oncorhynchus rastrosus, a prehistoric fish species
Oncorhynchus rastrosus. (a) CT model of holotype, skull in right lateral view with a stylized drawing of the originally proposed “sabertoothed” position of the isolated premaxilla; (b) anterior view of skull, prior to complete preparation and CT scan; (c) artist’s rendering skull of male iconic fish with accurate spike-tooth configuration; (d) artist’s rendering of complete female iconic fish with accurate spike-tooth configuration. (Credit: Claeson et al., 2024, PLOS ONE)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

A giant, tusked salmon was once thought to resemble a fish version of a saber-toothed tiger. But turns out, it looked more closely to an aquatic warthog.

A newly reported fossil find is now prompting paleontologists to rethink the nickname of the largest known salmon species — Oncorhynchus rastrosus, according to an article in PLOS ONE. The fish, which grew to nearly nine feet long, lived 3 million to 5 million years ago in the Pacific Northwest.

A Saber-Toothed Salmon?

When paleontologists first reported fossils of O. rastrosus in 1972, they thought its oversized front teeth pointed backward into the mouth like fangs. This led to the nickname “saber-toothed salmon.”

However, the fossils that prompted that moniker were essentially lying flat and were scattered. The new specimens were found more intact.

“This locality had great specimens in three dimensions,” says Kerin Claeson, an anatomy professor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and an author of the paper.

The team was initially puzzled by the fossils, because they were surprised to see the fossils’ teeth pointed in an unexpected direction. “That became one of those moments where you're like, 'Well, what's going on here?’” says Claeson.

After the researchers analyzed those fossils, performed CT scans on them, and compared them to the earlier specimens, they determined that the salmon’s teeth jutted out sideways, more like tusks than fangs.

The find was especially fortuitous because the paleontologists weren’t fishing for this particular species. They were conducting a broad fossil hunt in an extinct river that is part of the Columbia River Basin.

Read More: The Minds of Ancient Fish May Explain the Evolution of Tetrapods

What Were the Tusks for?

As for function, the paleontologists think the salmon used the tusks for defense.

“I’d describe them as not-so-gentle giants,” says Claeson.

The massive salmon may have used the tusks to ward off predators in the open ocean or defend their nests in the river. According to Claeson, they would probably bash their head side to side and may have also used the tusks as shovels, to dig nests in the riverbed. Both males and females sported tusks.

The salmon probably didn’t use the tusks for eating, though, because O. rastrosus was a filter feeder — meaning they would strain plankton via a mesh-like structure. Therefore, they wouldn’t need teeth for chewing.

The next step is to consider why salmon eventually lost those formidable teeth.

“This seems to have been an experiment that lasted for a while, but ultimately was not necessary to keep Pacific salmon as a larger group intact and alive,” says Claeson.

Read More: Why Were Prehistoric Marine Reptiles So Huge?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Slither Aside, Titanoboa, This Ancient Snake Was Also a 50-Footer
The Sciences
Species of Ichthyosaur Is Largest Known Marine Reptile at 80 Feet Long
The Sciences
Ancient Rock Art and Dinosaur Footprints Found Side By Side In Brazil
The Sciences
Fossils Help Explain Mammaliaform Evolution from the Jurassic Period
The Sciences
What Does The Future of Natural History Museums Look Like?
The Sciences
The First Known Dinos Grew at a Rapid and Continuous Rate
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login