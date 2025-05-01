Ancient Footprints Reveal When Giant Flying Reptiles Took to the Ground

Life reconstruction of the comb-jawed pterosaur Balaeonognathus. Tracks left by animals similar to this one are among the most common, suggesting these pterosaurs were well adapted to life on the ground. This peculiar pterosaur sported nearly 500 needle-like teeth and likely fed by sieving tiny prey from shallow waters, much like modern flamingos. (Image Credit: Rudolf Hima)

A groundbreaking new study has revealed that some of the largest flying animals to ever exist, known as pterosaurs, were not just rulers of the skies. They also adapted to life on land and did so much more easily than previously thought.

The study, published in Current Biology, used fossilized footprints over 160 million years old to trace when these ancient reptiles began walking on solid ground. The findings provide a new understanding of how and when pterosaurs became agile ground-dwellers who effectively navigated a range of terrestrial habitats.

“These footprints offer a unique opportunity to study pterosaurs in their natural environment,” said Robert Smyth, a doctoral researcher at the Centre for Palaeobiology and Biosphere Evolution at the University of Leicester, in a press release. “They reveal not only where these creatures lived and how they moved, but also offer clues about their behavior and daily activities in ecosystems that have long since vanished.”

By analyzing multiple distinct types of fossilized footprints, the team was able to match specific footprints to known pterosaur groups. Using 3D modeling and comparisons with pterosaur skeletons, researchers found that at least three different groups of pterosaurs adapted to terrestrial life during the middle part of the Age of Dinosaurs, about 160 million years ago.

This change marks a major ecological shift in the history of these creatures.

Walking With Pterosaur Giants

These new discoveries have helped to answer decades-old scientific and evolutionary questions about pterosaur lifestyle and behavior.

“Finally, 88 years after first discovering pterosaur tracks, we now know exactly who made them and how,” said David Unwin, co-author from the School of Museum Studies at the University of Leicester, in the press release.

One of the most important revelations comes from neoazhdarchians, a group that includes the giant Quetzalcoatlus, which had a wingspan of up to 10 meters (almost 33 feet) and is one of the largest flying animals to have ever existed.

These massive reptiles, known for dominating the prehistoric skies, also left footprints in both coastal and inland sediments across the globe. This widespread footprint evidence supports the idea that this group of pterosaurs were frequently walking around and coexisting with dinosaurs in various environments.

Another set of tracks belonged to ctenochasmatoids, pterosaurs with long jaws and hundreds of needle-like teeth. These footprints are more commonly found in coastal deposits, suggesting that these creatures waded through shallow waters to catch fish or scoop up floating prey, much like modern-day flamingos. Although their skeletal remains are rare, the abundance of footprints shows they were much more prevalent on land than previously believed.

The final and third group, known as dsungaripterids, left behind footprints in the same rock layers where their fossils were preserved. These pterosaurs had strong limbs, curved beaks, and large crushing teeth – ideal adaptations for crunching shellfish and other difficult-to-chew prey.

A New Chapter for Pterosaurs

Understanding how and when pterosaurs adapted to life on land provides critical insights into their evolution, behavior, and ecological roles during the Mesozoic era. As Smyth explained in the press release, “Tracks are often overlooked when studying pterosaurs, but they provide a wealth of information about how these creatures moved, behaved, and interacted with their environments.”

This study confirms previously held beliefs about pterosaurs' terrestrial past and opens an exciting new chapter in paleontology. By linking footprints and fossils, scientists now have a powerful tool for unlocking the hidden lives of prehistoric creatures. These new advancements in science help offer a clever view of the world long before humans arrived.

