Act Up For Citizen Science Month

April is Citizen Science Month which this year features the One Million Acts of Science Challenge, where participants from all over the world will try to make one million contributions to research projects that need their help. With thousands of citizen science projects that are active and available, things can get overwhelming. So SciStarter has taken the liberty of creating a Citizen Science Month interactive calendar with some great selections to get you started. Jump in, find a project and report your Act of Science here.
Show Kermit some love
April is National Frog Month, so now is the perfect time to sign up for one or more of these Kermit-approved frojects! What better way to leap into April?
Keep skies starry
It's Dark Sky Week so why not work to ensure that you and future generations get a chance to see star-filled skies? Sign up for these Dark Sky citizen science projects!
Keep looking up
Celebrate Find a Rainbow Day (April 3) by looking for a rainbow. And then look somewhere over (and under) the rainbow to find clouds and other earth science data for the NASA-supported GLOBE Observer project. It’s a single app that lets you make a variety of critically important observations.
Spring is blooming
Walk to Work Day (April 5) isn’t complete unless you also stop and smell the flowers. That’s the perfect opportunity to report what’s blooming, check air quality, and share squirrel photos– just a few of the project offerings you’ll find at our Stop and Smell the Roses suite of projects.
Walk on the wild side
It's the start of National Wildlife Week, and Instant Wild is one of the many citizen science projects ideal for jumping in! View videos and images from camera traps all over the world and identify what creatures appear in them. You'll help conservation scientists working to monitor and protect species.
Help track germs
It’s Public Health Week, and there’s an easy way for you to participate: Sign up for Outbreaks Near Me and help medical researchers track infectious disease and save lives. Once a week, you’ll report how you’re feeling. The data lets doctors spot disease outbreaks soon enough to stop them from spreading.
More info and motivation
Check out (and share!) our one-minute One Million Acts of Science video reel!