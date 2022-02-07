Technology

Meet the AI-Controlled Drone That Flies Faster Than Human Pilots

Scientists created an algorithm that helped the drone find the fastest path for navigating an indoor racetrack — outstripping the times of two professional drone pilots.

By Brianna BarbuFeb 7, 2022 12:00 AM
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.51.04 AM
(Image by Leonard Bauersfeld/Robotics and Perception Group, University of Zurich)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

This story was originally published in our March/April 2022 issue as "Flying Solo." Click here to subscribe to read more stories like this one.

Human drone pilots have always been more efficient than their robotic counterparts — until now. Researchers at the University of Zurich created an algorithm that finds the quickest path for a drone navigating a 3D racecourse in an indoor flight arena. The algorithm beat two professional drone pilots’ times, according to a study published in Science Robotics this past July. And it can replicate that ideal route exactly, which is something humans can’t do. There’s still one way that we have the upper hand over machines, though: Humans can think on the fly, while the algorithm currently needs about an hour to calculate its trajectory. But if that problem can be solved, we may one day see algorithm-controlled drones delivering our packages.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Technology
The Creepy Feeling in the Uncanny Valley
Planet Earth
Sneaky Deep-Sea Camera Captures Footage of Elusive Giant Squid
Technology
Solar-Powered Moon Rovers Will Help Scientists Seek Lunar Ice
Technology
China's New Mars Rover Could Accelerate a Growing Space Race
The Sciences
Space Is Expensive. Can 3D Printing and On-Orbit Construction Drive the Cost Down?
Environment
This Egglike Gadget May Hold the Secrets Behind Future Sea-Level Rise
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login