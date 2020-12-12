Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

Thousands of People Have Rallied to Save This Giant Tree in a Portland Neighborhood

“Unfortunately, property rights protect things that people build, not things that we grow."

By Timothy MeinchDecember 12, 2020 6:00 PM
scienceirl
Claire Bollinger (left) and Shayan Rohani.

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This #ScienceIRL column appeared in Discover’s annual state of science issue. Support our science journalism by becoming a subscriber.

Sequoia trees are big — as in, the biggest trees in the world. The current titleholder, General Sherman, towers 275 feet above Sequoia National Park in California. (That’s nine-tenths as tall as the Statue of Liberty.) In a residential neighborhood, even an adolescent sequoia, such as this one in Shayan Rohani and Claire Bollinger’s backyard, can look gargantuan.

At roughly 100 feet tall, it rises above the sparse canopy in the Sabin neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. In 2020, thousands of people around the world signed a petition to save the sequoia after the city ordered its removal in the spring because the tree’s vast root system is destroying the foundation of a house next door.

science irl2

The tree draws daily visitors. A sign in Rohani and Bollinger’s yard asks advocates to contact government officials. And the tree’s fate now awaits an appeal in county court. For removal, the chainsaw work alone is estimated to cost $20,000, not including a crane rental, dropping powerlines and several semi-truck loads to haul away the 100-ton giant. Meanwhile, back in 2017 the city declared the house next door a “dangerous structure” in need of demolition or repair.

“Unfortunately, property rights protect things that people build, not things that we grow,” Rohani says. “The value this tree could provide to the neighborhood and city could last for 1,000 years or more.” Indeed, some sequoias surpass 3,000 years of age. That means this tree, estimated around 115 years old, could be entering adulthood within a few decades — if it is preserved.

Science isn’t stuck in a lab. It shapes the entire world around us, from art and design to city structures, natural landscapes, and animal behavior. Use the #ScienceIRL hashtag on Instagram to show us where and how you’re experiencing Science In Real Life.

Related Content
Giant Tegu Lizards Are Moving Into Georgia — and They’re Not Welcome

Giant Tegu Lizards Are Moving Into Georgia — and They’re Not Welcome

Parrots Live in New York City. Here’s How They Make It in the Urban Jungle

Parrots Live in New York City. Here’s How They Make It in the Urban Jungle

Life After Death: What Human Burial Options Will Look Like in a Sustainable Future

Life After Death: What Human Burial Options Will Look Like in a Sustainable Future

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

3 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In