These 5 Valentine’s Day Science Projects Will Nurture Your Love of Science

Health eHeart

You’re probably science-savvy enough to know that the seat of love is in the brain, not the heart. But do you really want to send a romantic card that says “I (brain) you!” We thought not.

So follow your heart to the Health eHeart (get it?) project, where you and your SO can share data that will help scientists reduce heart disease.

Location: Global

Great Backyard Bird Count

It was Chaucer, inspired by birds, who first put romance into Valentine’s Day:

For this was on seynt Valentynes day When every foul comyth there to chese his make.

Despite his abominable spelling, Chaucer’s poultry poetry led to Valentine’s Day becoming the day of love. So it’s only fitting that the Great Backyard Bird Count, or GBBC as the cool kids call it, happens Valentine’s Day weekend. Don’t miss it.

Location: Global

Bumble Bee Watch

Like fuzzy Cupids, bees flit about flowers and play matchmaker, uniting lovelorn, root-bound plants with their distant soulmates. By signing up for Bumble Bee Watch, you can practice positive voyeurism by patiently watching for bees’ floral liaisons and capturing them with your digital camera.

Location: North America

Journey North

Presenting your significant other with a showy collection of plants’ mating structures might be the least subtle way to say “I love you,” but it certainly is popular.

﻿This Valentine’s Day, why not pair your bouquet with an invitation to join Journey North? Together, you’ll sally forth into the great outdoors to find emerging blossoms to help track changes in nature, and, just maybe, true love.

Location: Global

Dark Sky Program

Frustrated lovers all over the world are unable to enjoy a romantic evening under the twinkling stars of the Milky Way because of the glare of light pollution. It’s a problem not only for people, but for wildlife and plants, too! Join the Dark Sky Program to track this scourge with your cell phone.

Location: Global

