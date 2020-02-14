Register for an account

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

These 5 Valentine’s Day Science Projects Will Nurture Your Love of Science

This Valentine's Day, cuddle up with these five citizen science projects -- and one book -- that we love. From watching bumble bees to hunting flower blossoms, they're waiting for you with open arms.

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy Bob HirshonFebruary 14, 2020 10:00 PM
Citizen Science at Southeast Regional Library
(Credit: Emily Maltez/CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)

heart health
(Credit: Pixabay)

Health eHeart

You’re probably science-savvy enough to know that the seat of love is in the brain, not the heart. But do you really want to send a romantic card that says “I (brain) you!” We thought not. 

So follow your heart to the Health eHeart (get it?) project, where you and your SO can share data that will help scientists reduce heart disease.

Get started

Location: Global

bird count
(Credit: Pixabay)

Great Backyard Bird Count

It was Chaucer, inspired by birds, who first put romance into Valentine’s Day:

For this was on seynt Valentynes day

When every foul comyth there to chese his make.

Despite his abominable spelling, Chaucer’s poultry poetry led to Valentine’s Day becoming the day of love. So it’s only fitting that the Great Backyard Bird Count, or GBBC as the cool kids call it, happens Valentine’s Day weekend. Don’t miss it.

Get Started

Location: Global

Bumblebee watch
(Credit: Pixabay)

Bumble Bee Watch

Like fuzzy Cupids, bees flit about flowers and play matchmaker, uniting lovelorn, root-bound plants with their distant soulmates. By signing up for Bumble Bee Watch, you can practice positive voyeurism by patiently watching for bees’ floral liaisons and capturing them with your digital camera.

Get Started

Location: North America

Journey North Flowers
(Credit: Pixabay)

Journey North

Presenting your significant other with a showy collection of plants’ mating structures might be the least subtle way to say “I love you,” but it certainly is popular. 

﻿This Valentine’s Day, why not pair your bouquet with an invitation to join Journey North? Together, you’ll sally forth into the great outdoors to find emerging blossoms to help track changes in nature, and, just maybe, true love.

Get Started

Location: Global

Grand Canyon Dark Sky - Skyglowproject.com - DSC-E0517 01
Grand Canyon officials hope to preserve the region’s natural lightscape for centuries to come. (Credit: Harun Mehmedinovic/skyglowproject.com)

Dark Sky Program

Frustrated lovers all over the world are unable to enjoy a romantic evening under the twinkling stars of the Milky Way because of the glare of light pollution. It’s a problem not only for people, but for wildlife and plants, too! Join the Dark Sky Program to track this scourge with your cell phone.

Get Started

Location: Global

Book Cover for Field Guide to Citizen Science
(Credit: Timber Press/Julianna Johnson)

The Field Guide to Citizen Science

Our new book is out! 

The Field Guide to Citizen Science: How You Can Contribute to Scientific Research and Make a Difference is now available in bookstores and online!

﻿We're thrilled to see such positive reviews. Most importantly, we hope you enjoy it. We poured our hearts into it. (Last Valentine's pun!)

Order the Book

