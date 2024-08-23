Some Of These 6 Historic Dog Breeds Ran With The Pharaohs

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Last year, the French bulldog pushed the Labrador retriever out of the top stop for America’s most popular dog breed, according to a survey by the American Kennel Club (AKC). The origins of French bulldogs and Labrador retrievers date back several centuries, and they are relatively young when compared to some ancient breeds.

There are some breeds whose origins can be traced for thousands of years. Here are six of some of the oldest breeds:

1. Sloughi

(Credit: Sabine Hagedorn/Shutterstock)

There is evidence that humans and dogs have coexisted for as many as 32,000 years, and there’s also indication that the Sloughi was one of the first domesticated breeds.

Scientists don’t agree exactly where the Sloughi originated in Africa, but they do agree that humans domesticated this floppy-eared dog more than 30,000 years ago as a hunting dog.

Archeological evidence confirms the breed was present in Ancient Egypt, as it has been included in depictions of King Tutankhamun during a desert hunt. Sloughis have been used to hunt for smaller prey like foxes and hares, but they can also take down larger animals like gazelles and antelopes.

“It has a similar body to a whippet. It’s a medium-sized dog, and it can weigh 40 to 60 pounds. They live for a long time,” says Brandi Munden, spokesperson for the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The Sloughi is a sighthound, meaning it relies on its sight, rather than smell, to hunt prey. The breed can run long distances, and for this reason, Munden says they must be kept on a leash.

2. Saluki

(Credit: Kanyshev Andrey/Shutterstock)

Salukis and Sloughi have similar names and appearances. Both are sighthounds capable of running distances and taking down prey. But, DNA analysis conducted in 2004 confirmed the two dogs are separate breeds. Salukis are popular across North Africa and the Middle East, and scientists have found regional variations in size, fur, and ear types.

The breed is thought to be 9,000 years old and to have originated in North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. However, only in the 1800s did breed enthusiasts begin bringing Salukis from North Africa to England and then to the United States. Although the breed is popular in the Middle East, it is less common in the U.S.

Salukis, Like Sloughis, are docile dogs that can quickly leap into action. “They can run distances, they are definitely a dog you want to keep on a leash,” Munden says. “If they take off running, you are not going to catch them.’

3. Ibizan Hound

(Credit:Anna Averianova/Shutterstock)

The AKC describes the Ibizan hound as “family-orientated, even-tempered, polite.” The breed’s manners may stem from its long association with royalty.

“You see them a lot in ancient Egyptian motifs,” Munden says.

Anubis, for example, was the Egyptian God who cared for the dead and was depicted as a slender dog with upright ears, which many researchers believe resembles the Ibizan hound.

Phoenician traders brought the Ibizan hound from Egypt to Ibiza more than 3,000 years ago. The island had limited resources, and the traders found the breed was adept at hunting hares.

The Ibizan hound is a medium-sized sighthound that weighs between 40 and 50 pounds. It is both fast and agile. It can leap gracefully, and the AKC describes it as “deer-like.”

4. Bergamasco Sheepdog

(Credit: zkolra/Shutterstock)

The Bergamasco is a sheepdog that some might say resembles a mop. Rather than having fur, the breed has three types of hair that twist together to form flocks. Technically, the flock is distinct from a cord, which is seen in dogs like the Hungarian puli.

“Their hair helps them with temperature changes,” Munden says. “They are good with harsh mountain climates.”

Breed enthusiasts don’t agree on where the dog originated or when it came to Europe. It is only known to have been working in the Italian Alps for centuries. The breed was so adept as a sheepdog that it was able to serve as both a herder and a guard dog. The Italian Alps had many threats to flocks, including wolves and bears. The Bergamasco protected the flock fiercely but also proved to be docile among people and trainable. Although the Bergamasco is an old breed, the name is relatively new. It was long known as the Alpine Sheepdog or Northern Italian Sheepdog, and only after the Second World War did breed enthusiasts set a breed standard and adopt a new name.

The new standard was set in part to preserve the breed. Italy became more industrialized after the war, and wool production declined. Fewer Bergamasco sheepdogs were at work in the Alps, and breed enthusiasts felt the need to protect the breed and preserve the lineage.

5. Azawakh

(Credit:D.K.229/Shutterstock)

The Azawakh is a slender sighthound that has long performed double duty for its people in West Africa. The breed, despite its slight build, has served as both a hunting dog and a protector of property.

“The Azawakh, not a heavy dog whatsoever, it is a dog that can run a lot of long distances,” Munden says. “It’s been in Africa; it ran the Sahara for thousands of years.”

The Azawakh was bred by several nomadic groups, including the Tuareg people, who descend from the Berbers of North Africa and have been in Western Africa for more than 1,500 years.

6. Skye Terrier

(Credit: SANDARU-KGL/Shutterstock)

In the 1600s, Scottish farmers in the Inner Hebrides were frustrated by foxes and badgers bothering their livestock. They needed a terrier that wasn’t afraid to dive into a den and rid the farm of potential predators.

The Skye Terrier began as a hunting dog. But its adorable upright ears and long silky coat made it popular with royalty, particularly Queen Victoria, whose influence prompted other nobility to adopt their own Skye Terriers.

In recent years, fewer Skye Terriers have been bred, and the breed has been marked as at-risk for extinction.

“They are incredibly rare – there are more giant pandas in the world than Skye Terriers,” Munden says.

