Sheep May Be Humanity’s Oldest and Most Loyal Allies

Although we often associate dogs as man’s best friend, new information suggests that sheep may have been by our side all along.

A team of geneticists and zooarchaeologists in Europe have analyzed 188 genomes from a selection of domestic and wild sheep bones from across the past 12,000 years. In these samples, they discovered that sheep have existed alongside humans during many important transitional phases in our history.

“This research demonstrates how the relationship between humans and sheep has evolved over millennia. From the early days of domestication through to the development of wool as a crucial textile resource, sheep have played a vital role in human cultural and economic development,” said Dan Bradley, leader of the research and Professor of Population Genetics in Trinity’s School of Genetics and Microbiology, in a press release.

In this study, published by Science, researchers take a journey back through time and explore how sheep became the unlikely collaborators and heroes of our human story.

An Ancient Sheep Timeline

The earliest evidence of sheep herding comes from the village of Aşıklı Höyük in central Türkiye. In this Western part of the northern Fertile Crescent, there is evidence of sheep herding practices dating back 11,000 years.

It isn't until about 8,000 years ago that we find the first important genomic discovery in the earliest European sheep populations: selective breeding.

Evidence suggests that certain genetic traits were favored more than others and that farmers attempted to control how their sheep looked.

It seemed that farmers of the past were concerned with having uniquely beautiful flocks, since the main gene found in sheep bones from this time was associated with having a white coat, according to the study. It’s hard to know what prompted the breeding of white coats, but it is likely tied to the personal preferences of not only the appearance of the sheep but also the color of the wool that could be used to make clothing and other water-resistant materials.

This discovery is noteworthy because it not only confirms that early farmers were purposefully selecting coat colors, but it is also now the earliest evidence we have for human-controlled design of another animal’s biological traits.

A Pivotal Relationship

Perhaps the other most important revelation from this study is how the partnership between man and sheep has appeared throughout history. Sheep were a driving force behind many key moments of social, cultural, and geographic change.

Much like today, sheep provided our ancestors with items like meat, milk, and weather-protective fabric made from their wool. It now seems that, without these products, humans may not be who we are today and would have had trouble achieving many important milestones.

Specifically, about 5,000 years ago, the rising pastoral population in Eurasia spread westward. This mass migration fundamentally altered the makeup of human populations and is said to account for about 90 percent of British ancestry. It also brought with it the introduction of the Indo-European language that acted as the foundation for the modern European languages we still use today.

And none of this would’ve been possible without the help of sheep. Thanks to our ability to herd and the flock's constant supply of sustenance through products like milk and cheese, human history was forever changed.

So, next time you drive past a flock on a country road or run across a sheep at a local petting zoo, give them a knowing nod and maybe a couple extra cups of pellet food as thanks for always being by our side.

