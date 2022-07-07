Planet Earth

Scientists Film a Feeding Frenzy of 150 Fin Whales

One of the largest groups of baleen whales ever documented gives hope for recovery of the species from whaling in the 1900s, which nearly wiped them out.

By Jason P. DinhJul 7, 2022 10:00 AM
A Fin Whale in the Southern Ocean, captured by Marine Marine Mammal Perimeter Surveillance project of the Alfred Wegener Institute's Ocean Acoustics Group from board RV Polarstern.
(Credit: Alfred-Wegener-Institut / AWI Ocean Acoustics Group)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

In the frigid Southern Ocean, scientists discovered a feeding frenzy of 150 fin whales — one of the largest groups of baleen whales ever documented. Whaling dwindled the species to under two percent of its original population size in the 1900s, but the new study provides a glimmer of hope for recovery.

“I’d never seen so many whales in one place before,” says Bettina Meyer, a biologist at the University of Oldenburg and co-author on the study in a press release.

The team mapped krill — the whales’ meal of choice — using an echosounder like you might find on a fishing boat. Meanwhile, a camera team from the BBC hovered above, filming the whales as researchers counted them. They surveyed 3,251 kilometers (around 2,000 miles) of sea and 100 groups of whales.

Most groups had fewer than five members, but in 2018, researchers found feeding aggregations of 50 and 70 individuals. When they returned in 2019, they found a group of 150 in the same spot.

The feeding whales lunged towards the water surface with sharp turns and gaping mouths, trapping krill from the top of the water column. Along the horizon, they recorded dozens of blows from the surfacing beasts.

The whales’ return is good for the ecosystem. They kickstart a nutrient cycle called the “whale pump.” Whale feces are iron-rich and fertilize the ocean. They stimulate phytoplankton growth, which the krill then eat. When whales declined in the 1900s, krill did, too — a paradox between whales and krill.

The return to the feeding grounds could be a lifeline for the krill stock that has declined in recent decades.

Meyer says in a press release that the finding could mark the end of a century-long decline in the population. “This could be a good sign that, nearly 50 years after the ban on commercial whaling, the fin whale population in the Antarctic is rebounding.”

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
How Do Dolphins Choose Their Name?
Planet Earth
Do We Care More About Conservation for Species That Are Aesthetic?
The Sciences
Great White Sharks Flee From Orca Attacks
Planet Earth
Salmon Find Safety In Numbers
Planet Earth
Bioluminescent Organisms And Where You Can See The Glow in Person
Planet Earth
Deep-Sea Pipelines Harbor Biodiversity, but Also Collect Plastic
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login