Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

Monster Thunderstorm Cluster Charging from Kansas to Texas is Captured in Astonishing Satellite Views

As lightning crackled in the clouds, the GOES-16 weather satellite watched all the violent action from 22,000 miles away.

ImaGeo iconImaGeoBy Tom YulsmanMay 1, 2020 12:30 AM
Mesoscale Convective System
A giant cluster of thunderstorms known as a Mesoscale Convective System, or MCS, as seen on April 29, 2020 by the GOES-16 weather satellite. (Source: RAMMB/CIRA)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Meteorologists have a dry name for the feature seen in the satellite image above: a mesoscale convective system, or MCS.

But as I think you'll agree, particularly after you watch the video below, this thing is a veritable beast — a gargantuan cluster of thunderstorms with countless lightning bolts crackling as the entire complex charges south.

The MCS blossomed in Kansas and gathered strength during the night, bringing high winds, drenching rain, and lightning — lots of lightning.

Consisting of multiple thunderstorms traveling in a cluster, mesoscale convective systems are not uncommon in the U.S. midsection during spring and summer. As with this one, they typical occur at night.

The GOES-16 weather satellite imagery of the MCS combine a false-color infrared view with a map of the lightning based on data acquired by an instrument called the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, or GLM.

With the GLM, scientists are to study electrical activity in the atmosphere, ranging in scale from the Earth's entire radius down to individual thunderstorms. The instrument provides information about lightning in near real time, providing weather forecasters with valuable data to help them detect severe storms quickly enough to warn the public in advance.

Related Content

Texas Twister Cuts Destructive Path Visible From Space

Texas Twister Cuts Destructive Path Visible From Space

Planet Earth, the Pandemic, and the Power of One

Planet Earth, the Pandemic, and the Power of One

After 50 Years of Earth Day, What Have We Learned?

After 50 Years of Earth Day, What Have We Learned?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In