Planet Earth

Major Blast in Tonga Create Tsunami and Heavy Ash Fall

The activity at Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai took a turn to the dramatic when a massive explosion created a tsunami that struck the island nation

Rocky Planet iconRocky PlanetBy Erik KlemettiJan 15, 2022 10:45 AM
Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai
Himawari-8 image of the eruption column from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai on January 14, 2022. Credit: JMA.

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

The first major volcanic eruption struck today in the island nation of Tonga. Over the past few weeks, the small volcanic island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai had been experiencing minor but impressive explosions. However, on January 14-15, the eruption became much more violent, sending ash over 60,000 feet (18 kilometers) into the skies. The blast also generated a tsunami that hit many of the islands in Tonga, destroying homes and buildings across the country.

Animated GIF of Himawari-8 images taken on January 14-15, 2022, capturing the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai. Credit: JMA, made by Erik Klemetti

The Massive Blast

The blast was caught in spectular fashion by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite. In this animated GIF (above), you can see the large explosion begin and the shockwave from the blast pass through the atmosphere away from the volcano for hundreds of miles like ripples in a lake. The shockwave was recorded in air pressure as far away as Anchorage having travelled over 5,800 miles (9,200 kilometers) and Florida. You can also see the thin, fast moving surge at the front of the growing cloud. This appears to be possibly the largest eruption in historic record for the volcano.

GOES-17, a NOAA weather satellite, caught the eruption plume forming as well (below). You can clearly see the initial upward thrust followed by the spreading of the cloud laterally as it hit neutral buoyancy in the atmosphere.

GOES-17 satellite loop of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption on January 14-15, 2022. Credit: NOAA/RAMMB.

A Volcanic Tsunami

The eruption caused a tsunami, although right now it is unclear what exactly generated the massive ocean wave. There are a number of different ways that volcanoes can produce tsunamis, including a collapse of an island, massive submarine landslides or the force of the explosion itself as pyroclastic flows are generated by the eruption. Any of these could be the case for Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai.

Video posted on Twitter show people trying to escape the waves that were over 4 feet (~1.2 meters) as they hit the islands. Most of these waves likely struck within minutes of the explosion. The tsunami was large enough to be felt as far away as Hawai'i, where 1-2 foot waves hit the islands that are ~3,100 miles (5,000 kilometers) away. Parts of the west coast of the United States are under a tsunami advisory as well -- and early indications show flooding in coastal regions of California.

The explosion was loud enough to be heard as thunder over 500 miles (800 kilometers) away in Fiji (and possibly as far as Anchorage!) The grey ash from the eruption fell heavily on the islands of Tonga. Video of the eruption (above) showed a towering dark grey plume that turned day to night as the ash filled the sky. So far, no casualties have been reported from this combination eruption-and-tsunami in Tonga, but it remains to be seen if everyone was spared from this blast. It remains to be seen what might have triggered such an enormous blast from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai or whether more blasts of this magnitude will follow.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
What Are the Oldest Fossils in the World?
Environment
Fungi Are Capturing More Carbon Than We Thought
Planet Earth
From Solstice to Solstice: 183 Days of the Home Planet as Seen from Space
Planet Earth
The Asteroid That Doomed the Dinosaurs Gave Rise to South American Rainforests
Planet Earth
Five Incredible Weather Phenomena
Planet Earth
The World's Largest Volcano is Hidden Beneath the Ocean
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login