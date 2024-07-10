Lion Breaks Swimming Record Across Hippo and Crocodile-Infested Waters

Population pressure probably prompted the lion named Jacob and his brother Tibu to risk crocodiles and hippos during treacherous channel crossing.

By Paul Smaglik
Jul 10, 2024 7:00 PM
Aerial heat detection of lions being stalked crossing the river
Aerial heat detection of Jacob and Tibu being stalked crossing the river. (Credit: Alexander Braczkowski)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Why did the lion swim across crocodile-infested waters? It was his only remaining option to find a mate, according to a study in Ecology and Evolution.

That report was based on observations of lion behaviors driven by skewed sex ratios in a Uganda national park. The swim — across a channel over half a mile wide — may be the longest recorded by a lion.

The swim’s length, as well as its obstacles (the waters contained plenty of hippos as well as crocs) shows the lengths that lions will go to find a mate, when the pickings are slim.

“Skewed sex ratios mean males have to search harder and take bigger risks to find females, as evidenced by swimming,” says the study’s co-author Alexander Braczkowski, from Griffith University in Australia.

Limited Lion Mating Options

The lead lion, Jacob, was running out of options. He had problems protecting his pride. He had lost several fights with males for the few female lions on one side of the channel. And the risks he took were even bigger because Jacob was physically compromised. Between 2019, he had been gored by a buffalo, snared by a poacher, and severed a leg in a steel trap. He had also lost much of his family to poisoning.

Jacob and his swimming partner, brother Tibu, must have almost certainly heard female lion calls from across the channel. And they were probably also aware of the dangers the journey presented. Although lions dominate the land, they are vulnerable when swimming.

“They fare pretty badly in water,” says Braczkowski. “They can’t really do much in the water compared to hippos and crocs, which feel the most comfortable in the water!"

Braczkowski was concerned when watching the swim live, via drone camera. He remembers asking his camera operator Luke Ochse to bring the drone in, or risk losing it in the water. But he was more concerned about Jacob and Tibu than the drone.

“I was scared that a crocodile might grab the brothers, but they seem to be stronger swimmers than we all thought,” says Braczkowski.

Read More: Male Lions Fend Off Other Males and Hyenas When Their Pride Has Cubs

Big Cat Tenacity

Although Braczkowski was primarily investigating the effect of lion behavior when their population was dominated by males, he couldn’t help but be impressed by Jacob’s tenacity, with whom he had been following for years.

Braczkowski first began filming Jacob in 2017 for a National Geographic and Disney Plus documentary called “Tree Climbing Lions.” Braczkowski has been running a long-term study of African lions and other predators in Queen Elizabeth and several other Ugandan National Parks.

He marveled after Jacob survived one trial after another. “Maybe it’s his genes, maybe it’s his spirit — I do think he is the most resilient lion in Africa,” Braczkowski says.

Lions in that part of Africa need all the resilience they can get. Increasing human population pressure and poaching have led to the lion population almost halving in five years.

Read More: The Fast, Furious, and Brutally Short Life of an African Male Lion

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Why Were so Many Pilot Whales Stranded Last Year and Will it Continue?
Planet Earth
A Scientific Mission To Save The Sharks
Planet Earth
Axolotls, Known as Water Puppies, Spend Their Entire Life Submerged Underwater
Planet Earth
The Most Common Wombat Is Also The Least Understood
Planet Earth
The Cuban Gar Survived Dinosaurs and 5 Mass Extinctions, but Can It Survive Humans?
Planet Earth
From Glowing Corals To Vomiting Shrimp, Bioluminescence Has Appeared For Millions of Years
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login