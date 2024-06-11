We have completed maintenance on DiscoverMagazine.com and action may be required on your account. Learn More

Dolphins Who Practice Courtship When Young Reproduce More as Adults

Learn why young male dolphins practice courting when young, and how it impacts their reproduction as adults.

By Paul Smaglik
Jun 11, 2024 6:00 PMJun 11, 2024 5:56 PM
Juvenile male dolphin
Juvenile male dolphin (Credit: Shark Bay Dolphin Research)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

For young male bottlenose dolphins, play is often practice. When that play concerns courtship, practice makes perfect. Juvenile males who spend more time play-acting courtship rituals father more offspring years later as adults, according to a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Study author Livia Gerber, a researcher at University of New South Wales, Sydney, had previously published work showing that adult male alliances form when the dolphins are young. The new study says these relationships carry over into adulthood, predicting reproductive success.

“Our result suggests that males are practicing this joint action with their future allies,” says Holmes.

Dolphin Social Structure

The new study is the culmination of 28 years of observation and 32 years of genetic and other data gathered by researchers from the University of Bristol and University of Western Australia. It underscores the benefits of long-term field studies such as the ones researchers conducted at Shark Bay Dolphin Research on the westernmost point of Australia’s coast.

Picking apart and labelling different dolphin behaviors wasn’t easy, according to Kathryn Holmes, an author of the study who completed the research while completing her doctorate at the University of Bristol.

Dolphin social structure is complicated. Young dolphins play in frequently changing small groups. Sometimes the members are all the same gender. Sometimes the members are both male and female. Group members come and go.

Read More: Bottlenose Dolphins Form Alliances Similar To Humans

Dolphin Play Herding

The researchers were especially interested in play herding. In this behavior, one individual plays female, even though that dolphin could be male or female. The rest of the group takes on a male role. Both males and females can be male during this game, although biological males tend to play male more than biological females.

Dolphins assuming the male role work together to surround or flank the individual playing the female. Males attempt to make contact with the female’s body, sometimes simulating sex. The female often lays passively on their side or back while the males try to either mount the female.

“Sometimes play becomes very chaotic and there is a lot of leaping and whitewater!” says Holmes.

Read More: Much Like Humans, Dolphin Pods Have Complex Social Structures

Building Bonds

During these sessions, juveniles both form and strengthen bonds. Juvenile males who form these bonds were more likely to work together by coordinating their movements in sexually oriented play.

The researchers noticed some key differences between juvenile courtship play and actual mating behavior. For juveniles, when the herding behavior ends, they switch to other activities, like traveling, looking for food, or resting. Adult males continue herding behavior even during those other activities, for as long as several weeks.

Also, although both adult and juvenile males make popping sounds that encourage the females to stay close, the patterns of these sounds differ by age.

“Juvenile pops are structurally more erratic than adult male pops, suggesting that they need practice to achieve the adult rhythm,” Holmes says.

The study took so long because the researchers needed to follow a large enough group of dolphins from youth to adulthood.

“Given that many individuals whom we study as juveniles do not survive into adulthood, it is remarkable that we had the data to show that juvenile males who spend more time playing in the adult male play herding role father more offspring years later as adults,” says Holmes.

Read More: Yes, Animals Create Culture and Pass It Along for Survival

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Days of Dragonflies, Fireflies and Fly Fishing
Planet Earth
100 Million Years Ago, Snakes Gained Their Most Iconic Traits
Planet Earth
Bats In Colorado Face Fight Against Deadly Fungus That Causes White-Nose Syndrome
The Sciences
A Crocodile Equipped with Armadillo Armor Once Roamed Earth
The Sciences
Animals Self-Medicate With Plants − Behavior People Have Observed And Emulated For Millennia
Planet Earth
Pets Have Seasonal Allergies Too, Like Itchy Paws and Watery Eyes
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login