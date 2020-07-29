Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Planet Earth

Adopt a Whale Shark and Other Ocean Science Projects You Can do at Home

These fun and easy marine science activities will help researchers better understand and protect Earth's oceans.

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy Bob HirshonJuly 29, 2020 5:00 PM
whale shark
(Credit: Lindsey Lu/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Discover and SciStarter.org.

As we approach the Dog Days of Summer, Sirius, the dog star, makes its appearance in the northern hemisphere. Ancient skygazers thought the star brought scorching heat, fever, mad dogs and bad luck. So it’s only sensible to take our citizen science activities to the nearest body of cool, ocean water. In that spirit, we present our annual Under the Sea collection of Little Mermaid-approved science projects.

Adopt a Whale Shark

The whale shark is the world’s biggest fish. You can join the citizen science project Wildbook for Whale Sharks to share field observations of these amazing animals, or adopt one of over 11,000 whale sharks, like “Zeke.” Donating to adopt a whale shark means that not only are you supporting a global library, but you’ll also receive updates each time your shark friend is spotted.

killer whale orca
Killer whale populations could be decimated by toxic pollutants in seawater. (Credit: Tory Kallman/shutterstock)

Listen to Whale Songs with 'Orcasound'

Orcas of the Pacific Ocean sing joyously, like there’s no one listening. Presumably, they’d be mortified to discover that there are underwater microphones placed throughout Washington's Salish Sea, with Orcasound volunteers listening in. You can join the citizen science project and report what you hear to the project leads.

surfrider blue water task force
A surfer rides a wave against the industrial backdrop of Lake Michigan. (Credit: Mike Killion/Courtesy of Surfrider)

Blue Water Task Force

Founded by California surfers dedicated to monitoring Pacific coastal waters, Surfrider now operates nationally. You can volunteer to monitor water quality even if you’re just a hodad, shubie, barney, grom or paddlepuss (surfspeak for “not an actual surfer”). Join the Blue Water Task Force chapter nearest you.

fishSTORY
(Credit: Rusty Hudson, Hudson, Stone and Timmons Families)

Peruse History with FishSTORY

Love history and looking at pictures of fish from home? Then FishSTORY could be just your cup of chowder. This citizen science project asks volunteers to peruse photos from the mid-20th century for anything that looks fishy, and then report the species and number of fish you spot. The data will help scientists understand fisheries before dedicated monitoring programs were put in place.

earthecho
(Credit: EarthEcho Water Challenge)

Protect Waterways with EarthEcho

Join over a million and a half volunteers from 146 countries in the EarthEcho Water Challenge. Purchase a water test kit (about $25 for single basic kits; $68 for classroom kits), collect data on basic water quality parameters (temperature, pH, clarity and dissolved oxygen) and then share your data with their large research database to help protect waterways around the planet.

Related Content

Online Science Talks For All Ages, Brought to You by Your Local Library

Online Science Talks For All Ages, Brought to You by Your Local Library

Are Clogged Blood Vessels the Key to Treating Alzheimer's Disease?

Are Clogged Blood Vessels the Key to Treating Alzheimer's Disease?

6 Ways You Can Help Save Bees and Other Pollinators

6 Ways You Can Help Save Bees and Other Pollinators

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In