The 25 Best Dog Food For Bulldogs

The bulldog is perhaps one of the most recognizable dog breeds out there. With its small stature, muscle-bound shoulders, and squished face, this is a favorite for millions of dog owners across the world. Bulldogs make excellent companions, and evidence suggests that the breed dates back to the 13th century for bull baiting. This was a dangerous and violent activity in which a pack of dogs would fight a full-grown bull for sport.

Far removed from the ancient origins of its creation, the bulldog has become a favorite small breed companion for its loyalty, tenacity, and courage. Of course, as with most small breeds, bulldogs are subject to health complications like joint, heart, and weight problems. The quality of the food you’re feeding your dog does matter, which is why we’ve put together this list of the 25 best bulldog dog foods.

We’ve searched the market for the best options for price, ingredients, and the brand’s commitment to quality and sustainability.

Best Adult Foods

1. Pupper Chicken Recipe

Brand: Pupper

Price: $59.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, flax, sweet potato, apples, ginger, krill, sea salt.

Reasons To Buy: Pupper produces some of the highest quality dog foods on the market. Always made with premium ingredients, this healthy dog food option is perfect for bulldogs and other breeds of all sizes and ages. Available online from Pawandbone.com.

2. Pupper Beef Recipe

Brand: Pupper

Price: $59.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Beef, beef heart, beef liver, barley, flax, carrots, beets, cranberries, parsley, sea salt.

Reasons To Buy: Made with premium beef, hearts, and liver, this blend provides optimal nutrition and includes potent flax and barley for dietary fiber. The blend of premium meats and veggies is perfect for bulldogs. Available online from Pawandbone.com. Everything ships direct from Pupper!

3. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Small Breed Bites Grain-Free Salmon and Sweet Potato Formula Dry Dog Food

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $59.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Salmon, menhaden fish meal, sweet potatoes, cassava flour, potatoes, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), brewers dried yeast, flaxseed, natural flavor, potato protein.

Reasons To Buy: This limited ingredient blend contains everything your small- to medium-size doggo needs to stay active and healthy. Available from Chewy.

4. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Small Breed Bites Grain-Free Duck and Potato Formula Dry Dog Food

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $36.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Duck, duck meal, potatoes, cassava flour, sweet potatoes, brewers dried yeast, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), potato protein, flaxseed, natural flavor.

Reasons To Buy: The fewer ingredients your dog’s food has, the better. This limited ingredient blend from Natural Balance contains only what your pup needs for optimal health, with no fillers or additives.

5. Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Small Breed Bites Grain-Free Chicken and Sweet Potato Formula Dry Dog Food

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $59.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, cassava flour, potatoes, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), brewers dried yeast, flaxseed, natural flavor, potato protein, menhaden fish oil.

Reasons To Buy: Natural Balance is one of the few brands that cares as much about your dog’s health as you do. This premium blend is designed to keep your pup lean and healthy with premium chicken and fish.

6. Natural Balance Fat Dogs Chicken and Salmon Formula Low-Calorie Dry Dog Food

Brand: Natural Balance

Price: $56

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken meal, salmon meal, chickpeas, dried peas, oat groats, barley, dried plain beet pulp, pea fiber, dehydrated alfalfa meal, oat fiber.

Reasons To Buy: Made with high-quality chicken and salmon meal for dogs who need to lose a few pounds. The blend is low-calorie to keep your doggo lean.

7. I and Love and You Lovingly Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Lamb and Sweet Potato Dry Dog Food

Brand: I and Love and You

Price: $59.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Lamb, menhaden fish meal, chickpeas, ground peas, pea protein, pea starch, sunflower oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), sweet potatoes, natural flavor, salt, fish oil.

Reasons To Buy: Made with care for both you and your pet, this delicious, simple blend contains lamb and fish meal for potent proteins and Omega-3s that your bulldog needs for muscles, joints, skin, and coat.

8. Taste of the Wild Appalachian Valley Small Breed Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Taste of the Wild

Price: $49.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Venison, lamb meal, garbanzo beans, peas, lentils, pea protein, canola oil, egg product, duck meal, pea flour.

Reasons To Buy: Taste of the Wild brings your doggo premium ingredients like wild venison for a delicious, healthy dog food blend for smaller breeds like bulldogs.

9. American Journey Active Life Formula Small Breed Chicken, Brown Rice, and Vegetables Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

Brand: American Journey

Price: $25.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Deboned chicken, turkey meal, brown rice, chicken meal (a source of glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate), rice bran, peas, brewers rice, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), flaxseed, natural flavor

Reasons To Buy: American Journey is one of America’s best dog food brands, with premium, natural ingredients and a barking good price structure to make premium dog food available to everyone.

10. Blackwood Salmon Meal and Brown Rice Recipe Sensitive Skin and Stomach Formula Dry Dog Food

Brand: Blackwood

Price: $38

Top 10 Ingredients: Salmon meal, brown rice, millet, oat groats, ground grain sorghum, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), dried plain beet pulp, rice bran, dried tomato pomace, natural flavor.

Reasons To Buy: This salmon blend is fortified with brown rice for a potent mix of dietary fiber, Omega-3s, and protein. Perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs and skin.

11. Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Small Breed Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

Brand: Merrick

Price: $39.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, turkey meal, oatmeal, chicken fat, quinoa, salmon meal, natural flavor.

Reasons To Buy: Merrick is one of America’s oldest and most reliable dog food brands. This blend contains premium grains and meat for protein, fiber, and other nutrients your bulldog needs to stay healthy.

12. Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch Grain-Free Natural Dry Dog Food

Brand: Earthborn Holistic

Price: $51.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Pacific whiting meal, brown rice, tapioca, pumpkin, pearled barley, oatmeal, dried egg, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), flaxseed, dried yeast.

Reasons To Buy: Earthborn Holistic takes a natural approach to your pup’s food, with premium ingredients like pacific whiting for Omega-3s and protein. This blend also contains plenty of fiber.

Best Puppy Foods

13. Merrick Lil' Plates Grain-Free Beef and Sweet Potato Recipe with Freeze-Dried Raw Bites Dry Dog Food

Brand: Merrick

Price: $42.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Deboned beef, lamb meal, salmon meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, peas, potato protein, pork fat, natural flavor, whitefish meal.

Reasons To Buy: Merrick brings this delicious small breed puppy food to keep your baby bulldog happy, healthy, and active. Formulated with premium lamb and salmon, as well as sweet potatoes and other veggies.

14. Whole Earth Farms Grain-Free Puppy Recipe Canned Dog Food

Brand: Whole Earth Farms

Price: $25

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken, chicken broth, turkey, chicken liver, salmon, peas, carrots, sweet potatoes, dried egg product, natural flavor.

Reasons To Buy: This simple yet delicious pet food recipe is perfect for puppies of all ages and breeds. Packed with nutrients and flavor, your bulldog will love it!

15. Black Gold Explorer Puppy Formula Dry Dog Food

Brand: Black Gold

Price: $69.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, brewers rice, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid), oatmeal, brewers dried yeast, natural flavors, dried beet pulp, dried eggs, salmon oil.

Reasons To Buy: Black Gold makes only premium dog foods from all-natural, quality ingredients like chicken and brown rice. Give your bulldog puppy a reason to love mealtime with this puppy food blend from Black Gold.

16. Whole Earth Farms Healthy Puppy Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Brand: Whole Earth Farms

Price: $39.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken meal, brown rice, oatmeal, barley, potatoes, peas, pea protein, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), natural flavor, chicken.

Reasons To Buy: High-quality chicken meal and brown rice make up the first two ingredients of this delicious, quality puppy food blend. It’s perfect for any breed, providing optimal nutrition with great ingredients and a good flavor.

17. Solid Gold Love At First Bark Chicken, Potatoes and Apples Puppy Recipe Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

Brand: Solid Gold

Price: $16

Top 10 Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken liver, potatoes, dried egg whites, dried ground peas, apples, dried egg product, guar gum, sodium phosphate.

Reasons To Buy: Solid Gold provides the gold standard in pet foods, with delicious natural chicken and liver for a taste your puppy will love every time!

18. Castor and Pollux Pristine Wild Caught Salmon and Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Puppy Dry Dog Food

Brand: Castor and Pollux

Price: $20

Top 10 Ingredients: Salmon, whitefish meal, organic sweet potatoes, organic peas, organic pea protein, organic sunflower oil, organic tapioca, lamb meal, natural flavor.

Reasons To Buy: This pristine blend is made with high-quality ingredients like premium wild-caught salmon and delicious sweet potatoes for the ultimate flavor combination.

19. Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken, Turkey, and Duck Puppy Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Go! Solutions

Price: $61.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken meal, turkey meal, salmon meal, deboned chicken, de-boned turkey, de-boned trout, potatoes, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), peas, tapioca.

Reasons To Buy: Made with premium chicken and turkey meal, this blend is made to supply your puppy with everything he needs to flourish in his younger years with no fillers or harmful additives.

Vegan Options

20. Wild Earth Clean Protein Formula Vegan Dry Adult Dog Food

Brand: Wild Earth

Price: $70

Top 10 Ingredients: Dried yeast, chickpeas, oats, peas, pea protein, potato protein, canola oil (preserved with mixed tocopherols), sweet potato, dried aspergillus oryzae fermentation product, flaxseed meal.

Reasons To Buy: Wild Earth is one of the few high-quality brands that uses only premium plant-based ingredients for optimal nutrition without animal cruelty.

21. Wild Earth Good Protein Dog Snacks with Koji Peanut Butter Flavor Crunchy Dog Treats

Brand: Wild Earth

Price: $9.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Oat flour, peanut butter, peanut flour, flaxseed, pumpkin, dried aspergillus oryzae fermentation product, natural flavor, dried chicory root (source of inulin), mixed tocopherols (preservative), green tea extract.

Reasons To Buy: Made with premium plant-based ingredients, this treat is perfect for bulldogs and any breed that needs a cleaner protein source.

Senior Dog Food

22. Wellness Small Breed Complete Health Senior Deboned Turkey and Peas Recipe Dry Dog Food

Brand: Wellness Pet Foods

Price: $16

Top 10 Ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground barley, ground brown rice, peas, rice, ground flaxseed, tomato pomace, chicken fat.

Reasons To Buy: Wellness Pet Foods is one of our favorite brands for the simple reason that the brand uses only the best ingredients available for healthy foods.

23. VICTOR Purpose Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food

Brand: Victor

Price: $54.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Beef meal, whole grain brown rice, whole grain millet, grain sorghum, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols), menhaden fish meal (source of DHA-docosahexaenoic acid), yeast culture, chicken meal, peas, dehydrated alfalfa meal, blood meal conventionally dried.

Reasons To Buy: Victor takes care when it produces high-quality pet foods, using only premium ingredients for a taste your dog can taste and a cost your wallet will thank you for.

24. Eukanuba Senior Lamb 1st Ingredient Dry Dog Food

Brand: Eukanuba

Price: $60

Top 10 Ingredients: Lamb, brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, lamb meal, corn, ground grain sorghum, egg product, chicken fat, natural flavors.

Reasons To Buy: Premium lamb and brewers rice come together to bring you this delicious, savory blend that contains all of the protein, Omega-3s, fiber, and other nutrients your senior bulldog needs.

25. Instinct Raw Boost Senior Grain-Free Recipe with Real Chicken and Freeze-Dried Raw Pieces Dry Dog Food

Brand: Instinct Raw Boost

Price: $69.99

Top 10 Ingredients: Chicken meal (source of glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate), chicken, tapioca, chickpeas, peas, salmon meal, egg product, chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid), freeze-dried chicken, dried tomato pomace.

Reasons To Buy: Made with delicious chicken meal, chicken, and chickpeas, this blend will fortify your senior bulldog with premium nutrition and a flavor he’ll love.