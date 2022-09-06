Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

You may not think about it often, but your gut health is incredibly important. If your gut isn't healthy, then you aren't healthy. That's why it's important to take steps to improve gut health. In this article, we will discuss 25 ways to do just that.

6 Best Improve Gut Health Supplements

Improving gut health goes beyond just taking a supplement though, so here are the 25 ways to improve gut health while using a supplement regiment:

1. Eat probiotic foods.

Probiotic foods are a great way to improve gut health. They contain live bacteria that can help restore the natural balance of your gut flora. Some good probiotic foods include yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso soup.

You should also be sure to eat plenty of prebiotic foods. These are foods that contain non-digestible fiber that feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Good sources of prebiotics include bananas, onions, garlic, and oats.

2. Drink plenty of water.

Water is essential for good gut health. It helps to keep things moving along your digestive tract and prevents constipation. Be sure to drink eight glasses of water a day, or more if you are active or live in a hot climate.

If you find it difficult to drink that much water, try adding some lemon or lime juice for flavor. You can also get your daily dose of water by eating fruits and vegetables that are high in water content, such as cucumbers and watermelons.

3. Avoid processed foods.

Processed foods are full of additives and preservatives that can disrupt the natural balance of your gut flora. Instead, focus on eating whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean protein.

If you do eat processed foods, be sure to choose ones that are made with all-natural ingredients and free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

4. Eat plenty of fiber.

Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, and it's especially important for gut health. Fiber helps to keep things moving along your digestive tract and prevents constipation.

Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and nuts. Be sure to eat a variety of different fibers to get the most benefit.

If you're having trouble getting enough fiber in your diet, you can also take a supplement. Just be sure to drink plenty of water when you take a fiber supplement, as they can cause bloating if you don't.

5. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Caffeine and alcohol can both lead to dehydration, which can be detrimental to gut health. Caffeine can also cause diarrhea and constipation, while alcohol can irritate the lining of your digestive tract.

If you do choose to drink caffeine or alcohol, be sure to do so in moderation. And be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

6. Get enough omega-3 fatty acids.

Omega-three fatty acids are important for gut health. They help to reduce inflammation and keep the lining of your digestive tract healthy.

Good sources of omega-three fatty acids include fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds. You can also take a supplement if you don't get enough in your diet.

7. Try probiotic supplements.

Probiotic supplements are a great way to improve gut health. They contain live bacteria that can help restore the natural balance of your gut flora.

Be sure to choose a probiotic supplement that contains multiple strains of bacteria, and be sure to take it regularly for the best results.

8. Eat plenty of antioxidant-rich foods.

Antioxidants are important for gut health because they help to reduce inflammation. Some good sources of antioxidants include berries, dark chocolate, and green tea.

Be sure to eat a variety of different antioxidant-rich foods to get the most benefit. If you're looking for an easy way to get more antioxidants in your diet, try adding a supplement to your smoothies or juices.

9. Avoid artificial sweeteners.

Artificial sweeteners can disrupt the natural balance of your gut flora. They can also cause bloating and gas.

If you do use artificial sweeteners, be sure to choose ones that are made with all-natural ingredients and free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

10. Quit smoking.

Smoking is bad for your health in general, but it's especially harmful to gut health. Smoking can cause inflammation and damage the lining of your digestive tract.

If you smoke, quitting is the best thing you can do for your gut health. There are many resources available to help you quit, so be sure to take advantage of them.

11. Exercise regularly.

Exercise is good for your gut health because it helps to reduce inflammation. It can also help to improve the motility of your digestive tract.

Be sure to choose an exercise that you enjoy, and be sure to vary your routine to keep things interesting. If you don't have time for a formal workout, try incorporating some activity into your daily routine, such as taking a brisk walk or riding your bike.

12. Manage stress levels.

Stress can have a negative impact on gut health. It can lead to inflammation and make it more difficult for your digestive system to function properly.

Try to find ways to manage stress in your life, such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. You can also try talking to a therapist if you're having trouble managing your stress levels.

13. Get enough sleep.

Sleep is important for gut health because it helps to reduce inflammation. It can also help to improve the motility of your digestive system.

Be sure to get at least seven hours of sleep each night. If you have trouble sleeping, try some relaxation techniques before bedtime, such as reading or taking a bath.

14. Follow a healthy diet.

Eating a healthy diet is important for gut health. Be sure to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Also, be sure to limit your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and saturated fats.

15. Avoid food allergies and intolerances.

If you have a food allergy or intolerance, it's important to avoid the offending food. Eating foods that you're allergic to can trigger inflammation and make your gut health worse.

If you think you might have a food allergy or intolerance, talk to your doctor. They can help you figure out what foods to avoid.

16. Use a natural fiber laxative.

If you're constipated, a natural fiber laxative can help. Fiber helps to add bulk to your stool and make it easier to pass.

There are many different types of natural fiber laxatives available, so be sure to talk to your doctor about which one is right for you.

17. Try an elimination diet.

If you have a food allergy or intolerance, an elimination diet can help you identify the offending food. With an elimination diet, you avoid all potential allergens for a period of time and then slowly reintroduce them one at a time.

If you think you might have a food allergy or intolerance, talk to your doctor about whether an elimination diet is right for you.

18. Avoid antibiotics unless absolutely necessary.

Antibiotics can disrupt the natural balance of your gut flora. They should only be used when absolutely necessary. If you do need to take antibiotics, be sure to take a probiotic supplement as well. This will help to replenish the good bacteria in your gut.

19. Work with a gastroenterologist or other healthcare professional.

If you're having trouble managing your gut health, consider working with a gastroenterologist or other healthcare professional. They can help you identify the underlying cause of your problems and develop a treatment plan.

20. Get tested for celiac disease.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes damage to the small intestine. If you have celiac disease, it's important to avoid gluten. If you think you might have celiac disease, talk to your doctor. They can perform a blood test to check for the presence of antibodies.

21. Get tested for food allergies and intolerances.

If you think you might have a food allergy or intolerance, talk to your doctor. They can perform a skin prick test or a blood test to check for the presence of antibodies.

22. Follow a gluten-free diet.

If you have celiac disease, it's important to follow a gluten-free diet. This means avoiding all foods that contain wheat, barley, or rye.

There are many gluten-free options available these days. Be sure to read labels carefully to make sure that the products you're buying are truly gluten-free.

23. Follow a low FODMAP diet.

The low FODMAP diet is a special diet that's used to help treat irritable bowel syndrome. It involves avoiding foods that are high in certain types of carbohydrates.

24. Try probiotic-rich foods and supplements.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are good for your gut health. You can get them from probiotic-rich foods, such as yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi. You can also take probiotic supplements.

25. Manage stress levels.

Stress can have a negative impact on gut health. If you're feeling stressed, be sure to take some time for yourself to relax and de-stress. Consider things like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises.

Now that you know 25 ways to improve gut health, here’s more information about the top 6 supplements that can help you get gut health back in check:

If your digestion needs an extra boost, take this Daily Probiotic. Adults can take one capsule per serving. As with any dietary supplement, consult your physician before use if you are pregnant, nursing or have a medical condition.

Your intestines are home to a staggering 10 trillion bacterial cells, many of which help to keep you healthy. Lactobacilli are generally beneficial for gut health. They generate lactic acid, which prevents harmful bacteria from colonizing the intestines. They also ensure that the intestinal lining is maintained.

If you're not a fan of typical CBD products or are just looking for something different, CBD gummy worms might be the perfect option for you. They have a delicious sweet and sour flavor that is sure to please any fan of sour candy.

There are 30 gummies per container, and each one has a 10 mg dose of CBD isolate.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been the object of a lot of misconceptions and misinformed speculation recently. While it may be derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant like THC, the two chemical compounds are completely different.

CBD does not have the same psychoactive effects as THC. Instead, it is processed by the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a series of receptors designed to specifically interact with CBD in the body.

Everest's Full Spectrum Gummies are crafted with care from the finest quality American-grown hemp. They're also vegan and GMO-free, so nearly everyone can take pleasure in them!

Everest Full Spectrum Gummies comes with 30 gummies per container, and each gummy has 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. Not to mention, the Blue Raspberry flavor is also gluten-free and pesticide-free!

Delta 8 THC-infused gummies are made with the finest quality USA-grown natural hemp and come in a variety of delicious flavors. Each gummy has 15-20 mg of Delta 8 THC, and each jar contains 30 different varieties.

Delta-8 THC is a hemp compound with properties that may help relieve anxiety and stress, promote relaxation, and more. Delta-8 THC's chemical structure is almost identical to delta-9 THC, except for the location of the double bond on the chain of carbon atoms. Delta-8 THC comes from hemp plants but is said to create fewer side effects than delta-9 THC.

5. Hum Gut Instinct

Hum Gut Instinct is a daily supplement that helps to restore and maintain gut health. It contains 15 billion live cultures of lactobacillus acidophilus and bifidobacterium, which are beneficial bacteria for gut health.

This supplement also includes prebiotics, which are food for probiotics. Prebiotics help to keep the probiotics alive and healthy in the gut. Gut health is important for overall health and well-being. A healthy gut helps to improve digestion, immunity, and more. If you're looking for a way to improve your gut health, Hum Gut Instinct is a great option!

6. Primal Gut Restore

Primal Gut Restore is a daily supplement that helps to restore and maintain gut health. It contains 15 billion live cultures of lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium, which are beneficial bacteria for gut health.

This supplement also includes prebiotics, which are food for probiotics. Prebiotics help to keep the probiotics alive and healthy in the gut. Gut health is important for overall health and well-being. A healthy gut helps to improve digestion, immunity, and more. If you're looking for a way to improve your gut health, Primal Gut Restore is a great option!