25 Best Tasting Protein Powders in 2022

If you're looking for the best-tasting protein powders on the market, you've come to the right place! In this blog post, we will rank 25 of the tastiest protein powders available in 2022. We'll take into account flavor, mixability, and nutrient composition to determine which powders are worth your time and money.

So whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting out on your fitness journey, be sure to check out our list.

What is protein powder?

Protein powder is a dietary supplement that is used to increase the protein content of the diet. It is made from a variety of ingredients, including whey, casein, soy, rice, and hemp. Protein powder is often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help with muscle growth and repair.

What makes protein powder taste good?

There are a variety of factors that can make protein powder taste good. The most important factor is the type of protein powder that is used. Some powders are made with whey, which is a dairy-based protein and has a creamy, smooth taste.

Other powders are made with plant-based proteins such as soy or rice, which can have a more chalky or grainy texture.

The flavor of the protein powder is also important. Protein powders come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies &cream. Some protein powders are also flavored with fruit juices or spices to make them taste even better.

How do you choose the best tasting protein powder?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best tasting protein powder. First, you need to decide what type of protein powder you want to use. If you are looking for a dairy-based protein powder, then whey is a good option.

If you are looking for a plant-based protein powder, then soy or rice protein powders are a good option. Second, you need to decide what flavor of protein powder you want.

If you are looking for a chocolate flavor, then there are many options available. If you are looking for a vanilla flavor, then there are also many options available. The important thing is to find a protein powder that you enjoy the taste of and that meets your dietary needs.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein powder subscription service lets you pick the kind, flavor, and quantity of your powdered protein. This also means that you'll always have the greatest-tasting protein powder on hand, ensuring that you don't run out!

Elm & Rye's protein powder and protein shakes range from chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream, so we're confident you'll find one that appeals to your taste buds.

2. NOW Sports

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate is a complete protein that includes all 20 amino acids necessary for human nutrition. NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate is an excellent choice for individuals wanting to gain muscle or lose weight.

3. Optimum Nutrition

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Each serving of the best-selling whey protein powder on Earth contains 24 grams of high-quality whey protein, with nearly all of it coming from Whey Protein Isolate, which has had extra carbohydrates, fat, and lactose ‘isolated' out using advanced filtering techniques.

The powder is also instantized, making mixing with a glass and spoon a breeze. There's no doubt that this is the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein, with more than 20 distinct flavors – including naturally flavored variations – to choose from.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Image courtesy Cellucor

For individuals searching for a skinnier and more muscular body, Labrada's ProGize is another great option. It contains all of the macronutrients your body needs, making it a full protein. It's also easy to digest and absorbed by the body quickly.

For people looking to build muscle or lose weight, Cellucor's Whey Sport Protein Powder is an excellent choice.

5. Momentous Essential

Image courtesy Momentous

Essential Grass-Fed Whey is the most pure, highest quality whey protein on the market. Our grass-fed whey isolate is cold-processed to preserve native protein structures and enhance bioavailability.

We also include PrHydrolase, a clinically demonstrated protein digestion and absorption enzyme combination. Mixes effortlessly and tastes great in water, almond milk, smoothies, or other recipes.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Organic Plant-Based Protein is the most pure protein on the market, according to four third-party certifications. Organic Plant-Based Protein goes above and beyond USDA organic standards by being NSF Certified for Sport and Informed-Choice for Sports Certified. This ensures that there are no prohibited performance enhancing drugs—only whole clean substances.

Organic Plant-Based Protein is a mixture of certified organic proteins derived from a variety of farms, including peas grown in the United States. After that, the company added additional high-quality protein sources such as garbanzo beans, navy beans, lentils, and cranberry seed protein.

A single serving provides 30 g of complete protein, which includes all the essential amino acids, 5.5 g BCAAs and 5 g glutamine, both of which aid in reducing recovery time following exercise. There are no artificial branched-chain aminos—they're all derived from natural components.

7. Vital Proteins

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Is your scoop in need of some improvement? This is a superior option: The Original Collagen Peptides powder, which includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, two important components that promote healthy hair, nails, skin, bones and joints, in addition to collagen.

8. Orgain Organic

Image courtesy Orgain

Whey protein supplements have been shown to help with muscle growth and repair, strength gains, joint pain alleviation, mood improvement, fat loss, and body fat reduction. There are drawbacks to whey supplements as well, however. The most prevalent is that they can cause bloating in some individuals.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

Image courtesy Legion

It's a high-protein, naturally sweetened, and flavored pea and rice protein powder that contains no artificial food dyes or other synthetic chemicals.

So, if you're looking for a flavorful plant-based protein powder that will help you achieve your fitness goals quicker, then Plant+ is the one for you.

You won't be disappointed. In fact, if you don't absolutely love Plant+, the manufacturer will give you a full refund right now. There is no need for a form or a return.

10. TRU Plant

Image courtesy TRU

TRU's Plant-Based Protein Powder is a fully complete protein that meets all of the essential amino acids required for human health. It's also easily digested, so it gets to work in your body right away. Depending on your objectives, plant-based proteins like this one can help you gain or lose weight.

11. Vega Sport

Image courtesy Vega Sport

The Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is a complete protein with all of the requisite amino acids. It's also simple to digest and readily absorbed by the body. For those wanting to gain muscle or lose weight, Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is an excellent solution.

12. Isagenix IsaPro

Image courtesy Isagenix

This product includes active enzymes to aid digestion. The healthy living shake from Isagenix, IsaLean Protein Shake, is a delectable meal replacement that's ideal for people with a busy schedule. It's also great for weight reduction since it doesn't contain any trans fat.

13. Muscle Milk

Image courtesy Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk's Real Protein Powder is a full protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body require. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body. Genuine Protein Powder from Muscle Milk is a wonderful alternative for individuals aiming to gain muscle or lose weight.

14. Naked Whey

Image courtesy Naked

The milk used to make Vanilla Naked Whey comes from tiny California dairies. Cows there are grass-fed all year and are not given hormones like rBGH or rBST, ensuring a healthy diet. Each serving includes 25 grams of protein and 5.9 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). Vanilla Naked Whey is completely free of chemicals and sugar.

15. Amazing Grass Protein

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Yes, it is possible to get protein from plants without eating meat, fish or other animal products such as milk. Vegan Protein Powder by Amazing Grass is a complete protein that includes all of the required amino acids.

It's also simple to digest and swiftly absorbed, ensuring that this protein powder will enable you to get the most out of your workouts.

16. Rule One

Image courtesy Rule 1

Whey protein is a fast-acting, high-quality protein that contains all of the essential amino acids. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body. The Whey Blend from Rule One Proteins is an excellent option for those looking to gain muscle or reduce weight.

17. Dymatize ISO 100

Image courtesy Dymatize

ISO100 is a revolutionary protein powder that goes further and helps to promote muscle recuperation after a strenuous exercise. ISO100's ultra-fast absorbing and digesting capacity help you work harder and support muscular recovery following a tough training session. It's filtered to eliminate excess lactose, carbohydrates, fat, and sugar for maximum purity, mixability

18. Ascent Native Fuel

Image courtesy Ascent

Acent's protein finishes its protein from milk, making it the most-processed micellar casein available - delivered in its purest form. Micellar casein and whey are two complementary proteins that have similar benefits for your regular fitness routine.

Whey promotes the healing of muscles after exercise because it is rapidly absorbed into your body. Casein micelles offer a slow and sustained release of essential amino acids. This helps to prevent muscular deterioration and supports the body's natural recovery process, which is sleep, by being taken at night.

19. Natural Force Grass Fed Organic

Image courtesy Natural Force

The cleanest and hands-down best tasting organic grass fed whey protein is provided by The Natural Force Organic Whey.

This organic whey comes from grass fed, free range cows that have not been treated with antibiotics or growth hormones. The result is a wonderfully smooth natural whey protein.

The amino acid profile of this Organic Whey is kept pure and undamaged during gentle processing. This organic grass fed whey protein is a whole, bioavailable protein that's easily digested and absorbed, allowing you to recover as quickly as possible.

20. MRM Nutrition

Image courtesy MRM Nutrition

The advantages of consuming egg white protein powder are numerous: it's tasty and delicious, promotes healthy muscle maintenance in a vanilla protein powder, is hormone-free, antibacterial-free, cholesterol-free, and has less than a gram of fat.

Egg protein has the highest biological value because of its combination of essential amino acids and sulfur-containing proteins. Egg whites are also high in protein—this powder has 23 grams per serving!

21. Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Sip on this nutritious drink. A 1-cup serving of Hemp Protein has 22 grams of clean, organic plant protein with 44 superfoods, such as grass juices, fruits and vegetables, and fiber to keep you full for hours.

This muscle-building, energy-boosting meal replacement has everything you'll need to help you gain muscle and have more energy. It is free of the 8 most common allergens.

22. RSP Nutrition AvoCollagen

Image courtesy RSP

Avocado Oil and Collagen is a unique, Keto-friendly collagen supplement made with premium hydrolyzed collagen peptides and nutrient-dense avocado oil. These substances help to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails while also supporting strong bones and joints.

23. Quest Multi-Purpose

Image courtesy Quest

The scoop contains 23 g protein, less than 1 g net carbs, and 0 g sugar.

This Quest Multipurpose Mix Protein Powder is made up of 60% fast absorbing Whey Protein Isolate and 40% slow absorbing Micellar Casein, which is ideal for your workout.

24. Ancient Nutrition

Image courtesy Ancient Nutrition

The Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein has a high protein percentage of 97 percent, as well as 20 grams of protein per serving. The mix also includes hydrolyzed collagen, which will benefit your gut and skin. The powder is made with natural ingredients.

This powder has over 6,000 positive comments on Amazon and you don't have to settle for the usual vanilla taste. It's also available in chocolate and turmeric. If you want it unsweetened then you can have that option as well.

25. Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder

Image courtesy Isopure

It's jam-packed with 100% pure whey protein isolate, which is nothing but high-quality protein. Because extra fat, cholesterol, sugars, carbohydrates, lactose and other fillers are removed to provide all you need and none of what you don't want (whey protein isolate), it's ideal for anybody wanting to lose weight.

Each serving has 5.5 grams of BCAAs, 4 grams of glutamine, 75 mcg biotin, and immune support from Vitamin A, C, E, and Zinc to help you fulfill your micronutrient requirements.

Is it OK to drink protein shakes without working out?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some people may be able to get away with drinking protein shakes without working out and still see results, while others may need to make sure they're getting regular exercise in order to maximize the benefits of their protein shakes.

Ultimately, it's up to each individual to decide whether or not they want to work out in order to drink protein shakes. Some people may find that they enjoy the taste of protein shakes and don't mind drinking them even if they're not working out, while others may only want to drink them as a post-workout recovery drink.

Protein shakes can be a convenient and delicious way to help reach your fitness goals, but they are not necessary for everyone. It's important to listen to your body and do what works best for you.

Do you need to drink protein shakes?

Protein shakes are not a necessity, but they can be a helpful tool for some people. If you're struggling to meet your protein needs through diet alone, protein shakes can be a convenient way to boost your intake. They can also be helpful for people who are trying to build muscle or lose weight.

Protein shakes are not magic bullets, however. If you're not eating a balanced diet and getting enough exercise, protein shakes will not make up for these deficiencies. It's important to remember that diet and exercise are still the most important factors when it comes to achieving your fitness goals.

If you're considering adding protein shakes to your routine, be sure to speak with a registered dietitian or certified personal trainer first. They can help you create a plan that fits your individual needs and goals.

How do I start taking protein?

To start taking protein, you should first consult with a doctor to make sure that it is the right supplement for you. After getting the all clear from your physician, you can then start looking for a protein powder that fits your taste and dietary needs.

There are many different types of protein powders on the market, so be sure to do your research before making a purchase. Once you've found the perfect protein powder for you, be sure to follow the instructions on the label and take it as directed.

There are many factors to consider when choosing a protein powder, such as taste, price, and quality. Here are more factors to consider before buying the best tasting protein powders in 2022:

High in Protein

Use a product that has at least 20 grams of protein per dose.

Low in Carbohydrates

Protein supplements are often high in carbohydrates and fructose, which is a type of sugar. If you want to gain muscle, choose a protein powder with 5 grams or less of sugar per serving.

High in Quality

Look for a face powder that is made of high-quality components and has been third-party tested for purity.

Final Thoughts

Now that we've shared information about protein powders, and featured the 25 best tasting protein powders in 2022 it's time for you to evaluate the options and determine which one you'll buy.

Consider the type of protein powder you want, the flavor, and whether or not you want additional ingredients. This will ensure you're able to choose the option above based on your current needs.