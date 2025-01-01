Rosie McCall

Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared in Newsweek, IFLScience, and Health.com, and includes news articles and features on topics ranging from biology and medicine to geology and astronomy. She is especially drawn to topics such as psychology, neurology, anthropology, and the environment.



Rosie holds a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Warwick, where she completed a module in the history of medicine, and a Diploma in Journalism with PA Training (now PA Media Company).