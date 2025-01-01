Content by Rosie McCall
Rosie McCallRosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared in Newsweek, IFLScience, and Health.com, and includes news articles and features on topics ranging from biology and medicine to geology and astronomy. She is especially drawn to topics such as psychology, neurology, anthropology, and the environment.
Rosie holds a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Warwick, where she completed a module in the history of medicine, and a Diploma in Journalism with PA Training (now PA Media Company).
This Plateosaurus Fossil Is the Deepest Ever Found and Weighed More than Two Mini Coopers
