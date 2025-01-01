Advertisement

Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared in Newsweek, IFLScience, and Health.com, and includes news articles and features on topics ranging from biology and medicine to geology and astronomy. She is especially drawn to topics such as psychology, neurology, anthropology, and the environment. 

Rosie holds a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Warwick, where she completed a module in the history of medicine, and a Diploma in Journalism with PA Training (now PA Media Company).
Belgian beer foam
This Is Why Foam on Belgian Beer Lasts – And Foam on Lagers Does Not
Photogrammetric survey of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor
Kīlauea Volcano Releases Over 300-Foot Lava Fountain as it Erupts Again
Deep sea worm fights ‘poison with poison’ to survive high arsenic and sulfide levels
This Worm’s Golden Color Is Toxic, But Is Necessary to Survive in the Deep Sea
Caveman or Neanderthal making stone tools
Neanderthal Workshop Full of Animal Remains and Butchering Tools Unearthed
Heard of Plateosaurus dinosaurs
This Plateosaurus Fossil Is the Deepest Ever Found and Weighed More than Two Mini Coopers
Black hole rotating in space
Interstellar Mission to a Black Hole Could Be Possible in 20 to 30 Years
African Elephant Waving Trunk Around
Elephants Ask Humans for Food Using Non-Verbal Gestures — A First in Non-Primates
V883Ori
Building Blocks of Life in Deep Space Could Mean Life Extends Further Than Once Thought
Bathylepta wadatsumi
Meet the Record-Breaking Deep Sea Snail That Lives 6,000 Meters Below the Surface
Betelgeuse red supergiant
The Red Supergiant's Companion Is Discovered, Solving Centuries-Old Mystery
group of herbivore dinosaurs
Fossilized Teeth Offer Clues to Dinosaurs’ Favorite Foods About 150 Million Years Ago
Does your dog judge you
Is Your Dog Secretly Judging You?

