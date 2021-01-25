The 7 Best CBD Tinctures

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD oils have exploded in popularity over the past few years.

What started as a niche treatment for those with epilepsy and other medical issues has blossomed into an industry that people are using for an array of reasons. From simple relaxation to alleviating pain, CBD users report that oils help with improve their lives day-in and day-out. However, despite the positive word of mouth, knowing the best CBD oil to start with can be a tough challenge.

As CBD’s popularity has grown, so have the number shady actors surrounding it. Due to this, it’s important to know not only who to trust but also who has the best CBD oil and why. By using a number of different criteria including quality of sourcing, strength of hemp, and reputation in the industry, we’ve decided to compile this list of the best CBD oils on the market today. No matter if you’ve been into it for a while or a newbie (we won’t judge), this list will inform you on what you need to know about CBD oil. Here’s what we’ve learned:

1. Verma Farms

The top brand in CBD, Verma Farms has been winning awards left and right for the past couple of years, and 2021 is no exception. This is the gold standard of CBD tinctures.

What Verma does well is provide a solution that helps set the standard for how CBD oils should be. Starting out with very intent-driven oils like Focus, Chill, and Boost, they began diversifying their lineup to include more fruit-flavored varieties as well, such as Lemon Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, and Peach. As all of them use natural, vegan ingredients, Verma has stripped down their offering to host only the standards but doing it well, sourcing all their oil’s materials from inside the US.

An overall great brand, Verma Farms is an easy number one for any CBD fan out there.

2. Penguin CBD

Another brand constantly ranked towards the top of the industry, Penguin CBD has been at the forefront of CBD research and development. After all, if you’re not familiar, Penguin CBD is one of the most popular brands among Gen Z.

For their CBD oil, Penguin CBD remains one of the best at creating a top-tier product. Hosting oils that range all the way to 2500 mg, their formulas all contain broad spectrum CBD. As trendsetters in the industry, Penguin CBD continues to set the bar over almost all the competition.

3. Evn CBD

With a name like Evn-CBD, it’s hard to go wrong. Not only do they live up to their reputation but do so with flying colors.

Hosting some of our favorite broad-spectrum oils, Evn CBD keeps their product pure, hosting a certified USDA Organic label on every product. Although slightly higher in price than some on this list, it’s also well worth every penny. With a delicious taste, Evn CBD keeps it simple but effective with their selection, hosting high quality CBD in every drop. All in all, it’s hard to miss with Evn CBD, bringing along a selection that other brands claiming to be organic should take note of.

CBDistillery

A wildly popular name, CBDistillery has an excellent selection of CBD oil that’s made with the user in mind. Including varieties such as Full Spectrum oils from 500 mg to 2500 mg, CBDistillery also has interesting combinations such as CBD+CBG as well as CBD+CBN. Additionally, if you’re looking for something a little better for day-to-day use, CBDistillery also has a few Broad Spectrum varieties as well. Hosting some of the best combinations for die-hard CBD fans, CBDistillery is a smart choice if you’re trying to dive into what CBD has to offer.

Spruce

Known particularly for their CBD oil, Spruce has a simple menu, but one that’s an absolute knockout. Hosting their traditional 750 mg and 2400 mg Max Potency varieties, Spruce also has a rare Gingerbread 750 mg small-batch option for the holidays that’s to die for (just mix it in any eggnog and you’ll see). However, interesting combinations aside, Spruce really has driven their reputation via an overall great product.

Spruce is a CBD brand that’s a case study in focusing on quality execution. The result is a CBD oil that’s hearty and pure, offering everything (and more) it says it will. All in all, it’s hard to miss when dealing with Spruce, as their CBD oil always finds a way to brighten up the day.

Gold Bee

Gold Bee is quickly becoming a company with a reputation for setting the gold standard. For their CBD oil, they offer a Full Spectrum variety that’s flavored either naturally or as Kiwi. Although their pricing starts at $109, Gold Bee doesn’t hold back on ingredients, only using premium extract. Plus, with natural honey flavoring added, Gold Bee is swarming in success for their oils.

Pure Kana

After gaining a lot of recognition on Instagram, Pure Kana has been a brand that’s celebrated for educating people on what CBD is, as well as what to look for in a company worth trusting. Hosting flavors like Mint, Vanilla, Natural, Fruity, Citrus, and even a Sleep-Aid, Pure Kana also has dosages between 600 mg to 5000 mg, providing a little something for everyone. In many ways, Pure Kana has established a sample CBD oil for every type of consumer, highlighting how they nail every target they attempt hit.