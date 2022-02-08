The 7 Best CBD Tinctures

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD oils have exploded in popularity over the past few years.

What started as a niche treatment for those with epilepsy and other medical issues has blossomed into an industry that people are using for an array of reasons. From simple relaxation to alleviating pain, CBD users report that oils help with improve their lives day-in and day-out. However, despite the positive word of mouth, knowing the best CBD oil to start with can be a tough challenge.

As CBD’s popularity has grown, so have the number shady actors surrounding it. Due to this, it’s important to know not only who to trust but also who has the best CBD oil and why. By using a number of different criteria including quality of sourcing, strength of hemp, and reputation in the industry, we’ve decided to compile this list of the best CBD oils on the market today. No matter if you’ve been into it for a while or a newbie (we won’t judge), this list will inform you on what you need to know about CBD oil. Here’s what we’ve learned:

1. Verma Farms

The top brand in CBD, Verma Farms has been winning awards left and right for the past couple of years, and 2021 is no exception. This is the gold standard of CBD tinctures.

What Verma does well is provide a solution that helps set the standard for how CBD oils should be. Starting out with very intent-driven oils like Focus, Chill, and Boost, they began diversifying their lineup to include more fruit-flavored varieties as well, such as Lemon Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Mango, and Peach. As all of them use natural, vegan ingredients, Verma has stripped down their offering to host only the standards but doing it well, sourcing all their oil’s materials from inside the US.

An overall great brand, Verma Farms is an easy number one for any CBD fan out there.

Another brand constantly ranked towards the top of the industry, Penguin CBD has been at the forefront of CBD research and development. After all, if you’re not familiar, Penguin CBD is one of the most popular brands among Gen Z.

For their CBD oil, Penguin CBD remains one of the best at creating a top-tier product. Hosting oils that range all the way to 2500 mg, their formulas all contain broad spectrum CBD. As trendsetters in the industry, Penguin CBD continues to set the bar over almost all the competition.

Medterra is one of the world’s top CBD brands, in large part due to their unwavering dedication to making top quality CBD and offering it at a great price. They pack tons of value into their tinctures and have different options for different CBD users.

Both isolate and Ultra Broad Spectrum tinctures are available in multiple strengths and flavors, and all are made from American-grown, organic, non-GMO, US Hemp Authority-certified hemp. For CBD users seeking broader benefits, Ultra Broad Spectrum contains a 10:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial hemp compounds for the most potent broad spectrum on the market, while isolates are great when you’re looking for pure CBD.

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make. In addition to being USDA Organic Certified, they are also US Hemp Authority Certified, and they have hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google, so you can take comfort in knowing they do things with the highest standards of safety and quality in mind.

BATCH is a highly reputable brand known for producing some of the most effective and reliable CBD products on the market. Based in Wisconsin, BATCH boasts third-party testing, lab tours, a 30-day guarantee on all products, and free samples. With BATCH, you can be confident that your CBD products are made from the highest-quality hemp and are thoroughly tested to ensure accurate labeling and potency.

BATCH’s Original CBD Oil Tincture is the product that helped BATCH become the prominent and dependable brand that it is today. This all-purpose tincture includes an original terpene blend of Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool to improve your holistic wellness. BATCH also offers a variety of other tinctures, including their DREAM CBD oil, their CALM CBD oil, their CLARITY CBD oil, and their GOLD RESERVE BLEND.

6. Trium Botanicals CBD Oil/Tincture

The Virginia seed-to-sale producer Trium Botanicals likes to keep things simple and affordable: 100% organic hemp grown on their own farm in Shenandoah Valley, 100% natural ingredients, GMP-compliant facility and manufacturing process, 3rd party test results proving safety, purity, and potency. The Trium Botanicals CBD tincture preserves its natural flavor and delivers all the benefits of full-spectrum hemp with 750 mg of CBD and one of the cleanest recipes we've ever seen: Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract & Organic MCT Oil (coconut). Don't hesitate to try Trium Botanicals' CBD massage oil and salves and sport sticks with refreshing and relaxing mint and lavender flavors as well! All products have incredibly affordable prices that you can further discount by adding code DISCOVER at checkout. Price: $20-$25 Available strengths: 750mg

Leaf Remedys CBD oils are sub zero extracted from the highest quality organically grown Colorado hemp. The advantage of this extraction method is that a high-quality hemp plant can become a full spectrum extract without any further extractions resulting in a more preserved and purer Full Spectrum oil retaining all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes. High quality full spectrum extract is a much more promising therapeutic choice than an oil extracted using other extraction methods and chemical processing which results in a full spectrum oil more known as a distillate Full Spectrum that is not as effective as a true Full Spectrum like leaf remedys full spectrum. They also offer an Broad Spectrum oil for those with THC sensitivity or are worried about the small THC content in Full Spectrum oil due to employment reasons. The THC is removed from their Broad Spectrum oils with an organic process which preserves a lot of the cannabinoids and terpenes. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. Their oils are offered at 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg strengths. They also offer a 1000mg CBD gel, and 50mg Full Spectrum CBD Gummies which is one of the highest on the market.

· High quality Full and broad-spectrum oils

· Free shipping Anywhere in the united states

Competitive prices and 20% off with discount code (DM20)

Bonus: Gold Bee

Gold Bee is quickly becoming a company with a reputation for setting the gold standard. For their CBD oil, they offer a Full Spectrum variety that’s flavored either naturally or as Kiwi. Although their pricing starts at $109, Gold Bee doesn’t hold back on ingredients, only using premium extract. Plus, with natural honey flavoring added, Gold Bee is swarming in success for their oils.

Bonus: Pure Kana

After gaining a lot of recognition on Instagram, Pure Kana has been a brand that’s celebrated for educating people on what CBD is, as well as what to look for in a company worth trusting. Hosting flavors like Mint, Vanilla, Natural, Fruity, Citrus, and even a Sleep-Aid, Pure Kana also has dosages between 600 mg to 5000 mg, providing a little something for everyone. In many ways, Pure Kana has established a sample CBD oil for every type of consumer, highlighting how they nail every target they attempt hit.