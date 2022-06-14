Health

Scientists Try to Reduce Organ Transplants with Liver Regeneration

Researchers are working on ways to trick all kinds of tissues to regenerate, aiming to reduce the need for organ transplants.

By Benjamin PlackettJun 14, 2022 10:30 AM
Liver
(Credit: pathdoc/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

The human liver is something of a workhorse. It removes toxins from the blood, helps with digestion, fights infections and regulates blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Every time it filters alcohol, however, some of the liver’s cells die. Fortunately, the liver is a hardy organ and can regenerate itself, undoing much of this injury.

In fact, studies have shown that a liver can regrow itself back to a normal weight even after as much as 90 percent of its tissue has been removed – and nor does it take long to do so. The human liver can re-establish its normal weight within just 15 days. All this makes the liver unique among organs.

Researchers are searching for ways, however, to boost the liver’s regenerative capacity so that transplants aren’t needed so often. They’re also turning their focus to other organs in the body, notably the heart, to see if they can replicate the liver’s capacity for regeneration.

Tissue Regeneration

The liver isn’t indestructible. Some liver damage lasts and can be life threatening, especially if the injury is found within the bile ducts, an intricate series of tubes that transport bile from the liver to the digestive system.

Bile’s severe biochemistry can damage cells that haven’t evolved strategies to deal with it. Bile ducts, for example, have a layer of cells that safeguard them from bile, but sometimes this protective layer is defective, leading to damage that the liver can’t repair. Biliary disease is responsible for 70 percent of liver transplants in children and 30 percent in adults.

Scientists are testing one technique at the University of Cambridge to reduce transplants using organoids, which are multicellular tissues with sophisticated structures that resemble whole organs. They’re bioengineering these organoids into living tubes hoping to one day replace damaged bile ducts in humans. They’ve already proved that the procedure is possible in mice.

Other scientists are meanwhile looking into new ways to encourage tissue regeneration in other organs. In a 2021 study, researchers at the University of Wollongong in Australia detailed how 3D printing might help to achieve skin restoration following significant trauma.

“3D bioprinting allows spatial distribution of skin cells into a predefined custom-made structure to produce living skin mimics for grafting,” the paper explains.

Regenerating Heart Tissue

But the holy grail of regenerative medicine is the heart. After a heart attack, large parts of cardiac tissue die after oxygen deprivation. The heart patches over these damaged regions with scar tissue, but these modified muscles are weaker and don’t pump blood as well as they used to. This can lead to heart failure. Scientists dream of finding a way to induce the heart to repair itself and thus undo the damage heart attacks cause.

Some argue the best way to achieve this is through stem cells. Originally, researchers thought stem cells might reproduce to become cardiac tissue. Several contentious papers in the early 2000s made claims of successful stem cell therapies that other scientists found difficult to replicate. Eventually, the controversy resulted in a high-profile scientist losing his research position at Harvard Medical School in 2015.

Studies have since suggested that any benefits that come from injecting stem cells into damaged hearts might not come from multiplying those stem cells at all, but rather the substances those cells produce and excrete.

“Most cells that you inject into the heart end up dying,” says Michael Schneider, a research cardiologist at Imperial College London. “The benefits are likely what cells make rather than what they become.”

The stem cell approach is also faced with a serious question: How can researchers scale up stem cell production and keep those stem cells viable for long enough so hospitals around the world could use them?

There is no shortage of challenges facing researchers who are pursing regenerative medicine, but they’re all working to make the liver a little less unique in its self-healing ability.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Health
A History of Smallpox Disease and Why It Relates to Monkeypox
The Sciences
Medical Practitioners Once Used Egyptian Mummy Remains to Treat Ailments
Health
The Placebo Effect: A Mystery in Potential Therapy
Mind
The Long-Term Psychological Impact of School Shootings
Mind
A Promising Treatment for Mental Disorders: Fecal Matter Transplants
Health
What We Know About the Monkeypox Outbreak in Europe
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login