New Tuberculosis Vaccine Shows Promise to Treat Bladder Cancer

Immunotherapy is an innovative way to harness the power of the body’s immune system to fight threats like cancer. Normally, our immune system can detect and destroy abnormal cells on its own. But when cancer develops, it often uses tactics to fool the immune system, allowing the cancer to grow unchecked.

Chemotherapy is one of the most common cancer treatments, but it comes with a heavy toll on the body due to harsh side effects. Immunotherapy, on the other hand, holds the potential to minimize these side effects and even produce long-lasting effects on the immune system, which could lead to a sustained response against cancer.

Researchers from the IrsiCaixa and IGTP research institutes in Barcelona, Spain, shared promising findings at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Madrid. Their study showed the successful use of a simple new tuberculosis vaccine to help fight the most common type of bladder cancer by boosting patients' immune responses, proving the potential of immunotherapy yet again.

Tuberculosis and Cancer

You might wonder what tuberculosis (TB) has to do with cancer. Well, back in the 1920s, when tuberculosis was more common, doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital noticed that patients with TB had a lower incidence of cancer. This observation led to the study of the first tuberculosis vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), for its potential anti-tumor effects.

BCG is a vaccine derived from a weakened version of Mycobacterium bovis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis in cattle, which is closely related to Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the human tuberculosis pathogen. While BCG was originally developed to prevent tuberculosis, its anti-tumor properties were soon recognized. Over the years, BCG has been used as an immunotherapy for bladder cancer since the 1970s and remains the only FDA-approved first-line treatment for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Improving Cancer Progression

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is the most common form of bladder cancer. After the tumor is surgically removed, patients typically receive BCG to help boost their immune system in eliminating any remaining cancer cells. However, as many as 50 percent of patients may experience a recurrence or progression of the disease.

A new tuberculosis vaccine, called RUTI, was tested on 40 patients in a pilot study to explore better treatment outcomes. In this trial, the RUTI vaccine was administered alongside the standard BCG treatment. The results were promising: RUTI significantly enhanced the immune response triggered by BCG, compared to the control group. The vaccine was also well tolerated and helped increase progression-free survival. In fact, every patient who received RUTI remained tumor-free for at least five years after the study ended.

“We expected that the RUTI vaccine would improve the immune response for patients, but we didn’t know what effect this might have on cancer progression over five years. It was very surprising for us to see such a vast improvement in cancer progression even with such a small group of patients,” said study lead Cecilia Cabrera in a press release.

Potential Paradigm Shift

“This is a well-conducted pilot study and shows very promising results,” commented Joost Boormans, professor of urology and member of the EAU Scientific Congress Office. “With just two injections over and above standard treatment, the burden on patients is very small and I look forward to seeing whether further studies in larger cohorts continue to demonstrate the benefits to patients and improve their outcomes.”

According to the news release of the European Medical Journal, this approach could mark a significant shift in how bladder cancer is managed by urologists and oncologists. It offers a simple, well-tolerated addition to current therapies, potentially leading to a significant reduction in recurrence rates. Future research should focus on refining the treatment protocols, identifying patients who are most likely to benefit, and investigating potential synergies with other immunotherapies. This could pave the way for new cancer vaccines in the future.

