Methylated Multivitamins May Be Easier to Absorb for Some People

Approximately one-third of American adults take a multivitamin in an effort to address nutritional deficiencies or specific dietary needs. While they are an option to replace nutrients you may not be getting from food, it is worth mentioning that multivitamins vary in quality and dosage amounts.

However, not everyone is able to receive the maximum benefit regular multivitamins offer. For a variety of reasons, a better option may be methylated multivitamins.

What Is a Methylated Vitamin?

When a vitamin is methylated, it means that methyl groups have been added to them. This makes the vitamins available for digestion in their active form. Known as CH3, a methyl group comprises three hydrogen atoms bonded to one carbon atom. Since they already have the methyl groups attached, the body can more easily absorb and utilize these vitamins.

One of the most common forms of these multivitamins is B vitamins. This includes vitamins B12 (methylcobalamin), B9 (methylfolate), B6 (pyridoxal 5′-phosphate), and B2 (Riboflavin-5-Phosphate). It is important to note that not all methylated multivitamins include all varieties of B vitamins. Various manufacturers offer different combinations and dosage amounts.

Aside from improved absorption, methylated multivitamins can offer other advantages. These include the production of neurotransmitters, which can lead to improved mood and cognitive function support. Methylated B vitamins can also reduce fatigue by converting food into usable energy. Another important role for methylated vitamins is lowering homocysteine levels in the blood. Since high levels of homocysteine are linked to heart disease, methylated vitamins support cardiovascular health.

Read More: Health Benefits or Negative Impacts Still Uncertain for Most Supplements

Benefits From Methylated Multivitamins

For people who do not have a problem converting regular vitamins into their active form or absorbing them, methylation will probably not have much of an impact. But methylated multivitamins can help certain individuals.

These include people with gastrointestinal conditions where malabsorption is a factor, people with the MTHFR genetic mutation, athletes, pregnant people (confirm with doctor), and the elderly — as the body does not absorb nutrients as well as we age. Methylated vitamins do not automatically provide added benefits — but are useful for those needing the bioavailability of methylation.

As with any supplement, it is best to select a brand that undergoes third-party testing to ensure safety and accuracy. It is also important to be aware of all the vitamins and/or minerals that are included when selecting a methylated vitamin. There may be added ingredients that you do not need or want, or the dosages of methylated B vitamins may be too high. You can find methylated multivitamins in capsules, pills, and gummies.

Read More: Strange Side Effects From Supplements and What You Need to Know

Side Effects Associated With Methylated Multivitamins

There are potential side effects with methylated multivitamins, either from taking them too much or too often. Since a multivitamin will include several B vitamins in their methylated form, it may not be possible to know which specific vitamin is causing side effects — if or when they occur. Be aware that non-methylated B vitamins have the potential to cause these same side effects — which include anxiety, agitation, irritability, headaches, nausea, neuropathy, insomnia, and achiness.

Methylated multivitamins may also interact with certain medications and can cause negative health impacts. Patients should check with their healthcare provider before starting methylated multivitamins if they are taking any of the following: diabetes medications, anti-seizure drugs, certain antibiotics, and medicines that reduce stomach acid.

People with a history of seizure disorders, liver issues, bipolar disorder, or pernicious anemia should consult with their doctor before taking a methylated multivitamin.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Allison Futterman is a Charlotte, N.C.-based writer whose science, history, and medical/health writing has appeared on a variety of platforms and in regional and national publications. These include Charlotte, People, Our State, and Philanthropy magazines, among others. She has a BA in communications and an MS in criminal justice.