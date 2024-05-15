Magnesium Supplements Could Help Lower Blood Pressure

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Almost half of American adults have high blood pressure. However, out of almost 120 million Americans with it, only one in four has the condition under control. While many people take prescription medication to treat their high blood pressure, others prefer to use natural methods.

These methods include reducing stress and adopting healthier lifestyles. Another option is supplements. Fish oil, potassium, ginger, and garlic are touted for their blood pressure-lowering benefits. Magnesium is another supplement recognized for its positive impact on high blood pressure.

As the eighth most abundant element, comprising approximately 2 percent of the Earth’s crust, magnesium is a mineral and an essential micronutrient found in seawater. Our bodies can’t produce it naturally, so magnesium supplements are a viable option for people who want to increase their magnesium levels.

Read More: 5 Different Types of Magnesium and How They Affect the Body

How Magnesium Lowers Blood Pressure

When it comes to hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, a person's blood is pushed through their arteries with too much force. This causes the heart to work harder to pump blood and decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart, which can result in clogging of arteries with plaque, leading to stroke or heart disease.

Since magnesium is considered a natural beta blocker, it could combat this. Magnesium helps to bind harmful substances and prevent blood vessel wall injury. Research says magnesium could help repair blood vessels and could potentially block calcium from entering the arteries and heart cells.

Read More: Magnesium Levels Change as we Age, but Supplements can Help

How Much Magnesium Should I take?

The dosage amount varies and depends on whether the person has uncontrolled or controlled hypertension. Although the science regarding dosage is not settled, one study showed that increasing magnesium intake by 100 milligrams daily lowered blood pressure by 5 percent. Magnesium can even be taken along with prescription blood pressure medicine.

Since we can’t produce magnesium on our own, we must get it from outside sources. Supplements are one option. Consuming magnesium-rich foods is another way to increase magnesium levels. The foods highest in magnesium include seeds, nuts (especially almonds and cashews), beans, leafy greens, soy products (tofu, edamame), and whole grains.

Magnesium is usually well tolerated with few side effects. When side effects do occur, they typically include mild gastrointestinal issues. It’s also generally inexpensive.

Prescription medications used to lower blood pressure can have more serious side effects, including tiredness, dizziness, and leg/foot swelling. Magnesium taurate is considered the most effective form when taken for blood pressure.

Read More: What You Should Know About Magnesium Supplements

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Allison Futterman is a Charlotte, N.C.-based writer whose science, history, and medical/health writing has appeared on a variety of platforms and in regional and national publications. These include Charlotte, People, Our State, and Philanthropy magazines, among others. She has a BA in communications and a MS in criminal justice.