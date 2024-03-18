Magnesium Deficiency Can Come From Celiac Disease and Other Medical Issues

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Magnesium is an essential mineral that’s integral to our health. The human body doesn’t produce magnesium, so we must get it from food or supplements. Found naturally in seawater, salt lake brines, crustal rocks, and deposits, magnesium makes up 13 percent of Earth’s mass and is the eighth most abundant element in the planet’s crust.

There are varying estimates of how much of the American population is magnesium deficient — with a wide range spanning from 12 percent to more than 50 percent. Here’s what you should know about magnesium deficiency.

How To Know if You Are Magnesium Deficient

Magnesium deficiency can cause vague symptoms at first. These may include muscle spasms, fatigue, decreased appetite, and nausea. Over time, there can be a progression to more severe effects, including abnormal heart rhythm, tonic-clonic seizures, delirium, anxiety, and personality changes.

The symptoms caused by magnesium deficiency can also be associated with other health conditions. You may want to check your magnesium level before increasing your magnesium intake based solely on symptoms. If so, a simple blood test from a medical provider can provide this information.

What Causes Magnesium Deficiency?

Although not getting enough magnesium through diet is the most common reason for magnesium deficiency, other circumstances can also lead to it.

1. Poor Magnesium Absorption

People with certain gastrointestinal conditions (celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease) that cause malabsorption are at risk of developing a magnesium deficiency. Certain medications including oral contraceptives can interfere with magnesium absorption.

2. Increased Magnesium Need

Certain people may be at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency. These include when someone is pregnant or lactating, older people, athletes, and growing children. When the body's increased demand for magnesium isn’t met, it can lead to deficiency.

3. Increased Magnesium Elimination

Magnesium levels need to be balanced, a state called homeostasis. This depends on absorption through the intestines and excretion (elimination) through the kidneys. Several factors can interfere with the excretion process. These include consuming large amounts of alcohol and having medical conditions such as acidosis or kidney disease.

What Is Magnesium Good For?

Magnesium contributes to many crucial processes in the body. These include supporting muscle and nerve function, maintaining normal heart rhythm, controlling blood sugar, contributing to bone health, and regulating blood pressure.

Magnesium also helps balance hormones related to sleep and circadian rhythm, decreases migraine headaches, and helps regulate mood. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for magnesium is 400-420 mg daily for men and 310-320 mg for women.

What Is a Good Source of Magnesium?

Oral supplements are an easy way to replace the magnesium you may be missing. Usually taken at night, magnesium can make people feel relaxed or sleepy. Side effects are usually mild gastrointestinal issues. Another source is magnesium-rich foods. These include pumpkin seeds, almonds, spinach and other green leafy vegetables, soy (tofu or edamame), and black beans.

Frequently Asked Questions About Magnesium

What Is the Best Magnesium Supplement?

There are many different forms of magnesium supplements. It’s important to know the difference and select the best one for your specific needs. In general, magnesium glycinate and magnesium citrate are well tolerated.

What Supplements Should I Not Take With Magnesium?

Magnesium and calcium shouldn’t be taken together because they will compete for absorption. To get the maximum benefit from both nutrients, it’s best to space them several hours apart.

What Medications Should You Not Take With Magnesium?

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), quinolone and tetracycline antibiotics, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, digoxin, diabetes medication, hormone replacement therapy, thyroid hormone, and carboplatin-based chemotherapy can interfere with magnesium absorption.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

