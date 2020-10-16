Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
Health

If a Parent Has Alzheimer's, What's The Likelihood of Their Children Getting It?

Experts say genes are only one part of the equation.

By Carina WoudenbergOctober 16, 2020 8:35 PM
Alzheimer's family member
(Credit: imtmphoto/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

After watching a parent succumb to the deleterious effects of Alzheimer's disease, it's only natural to wonder if you might be doomed to the same fate. The good news? That's not necessarily the case. The bad news, however, is that the disease is so prevalent your overall risk is still relatively high — especially as you age.

At 65, you have a roughly 3 percent chance of contracting Alzheimer's disease each year. This bumps up to a 17 percent chance after your 75th birthday, and increases to a roughly one in three chance you'll develop Alzheimer's after the age of 85.

Experts agree that family history elevates the risk, particularly if you have more than one parent or sibling with the disease, but they disagree on how much. Some studies indicate the risk hovers at around 30 percent, while others estimate an up to two or four times increased risk.

Early onset Alzheimer's — which typically strikes individuals between the ages of 40 and 65 — has a more easily understood genetic link, with a 50 percent chance the child of an Alzheimer's patient will also be diagnosed with the disease.

Read More:

Why Do Women Get Alzheimer’s More Than Men?

How Did Alzheimer's Disease Get Its Name?

Are We Close to Curing Alzheimer’s Disease?

However, a combination of genetic and environmental factors come into play for the more common late-onset variation, says Rita Guerreiro, a neurogeneticist at the Van Andel Institute. Which makes things even more difficult to predict. “Many people who have relatives with [Alzheimer's] never develop the disease, and many without a family history of the disease do develop it,” says Guerreiro.

Interested in tipping the odds in your favor? Some scientists think keeping your mind active, consuming a diet low in red meat and sugar and exercising regularly could help keep the memory-zapping disease at bay.

Related Content
Alzheimer’s Disease Isn't the Only Cause of Dementia

Alzheimer’s Disease Isn't the Only Cause of Dementia

What Good Do Brain Games Do? A Virtual Study Is Putting Them to the Test and You Can Help

What Good Do Brain Games Do? A Virtual Study Is Putting Them to the Test and You Can Help

The Causes of Adult Acne and How to Get Rid of It

The Causes of Adult Acne and How to Get Rid of It

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In