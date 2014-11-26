HIV Resurfaces in 'Mississippi Baby'

After more than two years without medication, the child's infection has returned.

By Lacy Schley
Nov 26, 2014 6:00 AMNov 12, 2019 4:45 AM
Mississippi.jpg
Physician Hannah Gay will help oversee the 4-year-old girl’s treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. | University of Mississippi Medical Center

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

It seemed too good to be true — and it was. A baby born in Mississippi in 2010 to an HIV-positive mom was able to fight off the virus without medication. She had been given a short course of intense anti-retroviral medication at birth, followed by 18 months of continuous treatment. Then, for more than two years, she received no HIV medication.

At age 3, when Discover featured the case in last year’s Year in Science issue, the child remained infection-free. But doctors announced in July that the “Mississippi baby” showed detectable levels of the virus once again.

Doctors discovered the virus had returned when the child came in for routine blood work. Now the 4-year-old is back on anti-retroviral therapy. She is showing signs of improvement, says Hannah Gay, a physician treating the child at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The girl’s care team will watch for changes and plans to conduct more tests to find out why the virus suddenly reappeared. Meanwhile, a related federally funded trial, which aimed to replicate results in infected newborns, has been put on hold.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Health
People Sweat Differently Than Traditionally Thought, Perspiring in Pools Not Droplets
Health
Fully Paralyzed Man with ALS Speaks to Family with First-of-Its-Kind Technology
Health
Fast and Cheap, This Simple Breath Test Could Revolutionize Blood Cancer Diagnosis
Health
How a Chatty Ancient Protein in Our Gut Could Be Giving Us a Sixth Sense
Health
Olive Oil Can Benefit Your Skin, Just Not as a Natural Sunscreen
Health
Olive Oil Revolutionizes COVID-19 Vaccine, CRISPR Gene Editing, and Cancer Treatments
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverPrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyCorrection PolicyOur StaffTransparency
Copyright © 2025 LabX Media Group
Website Accessibility
Login