Fruits and Veggies Could Combat the Harmful Effects of Microplastics

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

A red onion a day may keep the microplastics at bay. Or a serving of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, or cranberries may do the job.

Really, any food high in anthocyanins — an antioxidant in many fruits and vegetables purported to fight inflammation and boost heart health — could offset the potentially harmful effects of microplastics accumulating in your body, according to a study in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis.

What Are Microplastics?

Marine ecologist Richard Thompson coined the term microplastics in 2004 after he found tiny plastic pieces littering several British beaches. Scientists have since defined them as plastic particles less then 5 millimeters wide.

Depending on their source material, they may contain harmful chemicals like endocrine disrupters or forever chemicals such as PFAS — both of which have been shown to contribute negatively to human health.

Since they’ve been defined, they’ve been discovered nearly everywhere on Earth — in the depths of the ocean and at either of the planet’s poles. Studies have since shown that we inhale them every hour and they build up in our bodies — especially in our brains.

Read More: What Are Microplastics and How to Tackle Them

Microplastic Effects on the Body

Although researchers are only beginning to study how the pernicious plastic particles impact our health, there are plenty of warning signs. Of the over 13,000 chemicals associated with microplastics, at least 3,200 have been shown to damage human cells.

Some studies have examined particularly impacted communities — people who live, or work, in, or near, facilities that either produce or dispose of them — have seen higher rates of some cancers and respiratory diseases, as well as complications to pregnancies and births. These tend to be lower-income neighborhoods, and other factors could be contributing to poor health outcomes as well.

Read More: How Microplastics Sneak Into Our Bodies

Fighting Back With Food

The recent study notes the positive properties of anthocyanins could also help alleviate inflammation and cell damage that may be caused by the chemicals within microplastics. While it is unclear exactly how the natural chemical fights the toxic ones, early evidence that food could be used as a weapon against them should have cautious optimism.

Even if anthocyanins’ plastic-fighting mechanisms have not yet been fully explained, they do have a good reputation as anti-inflammatory agents. Most are also fiber sources, which offers several benefits, including boosting gut health.

So even if you aren’t concerned about the daily dose of plastics you consume, it still might be a good idea to develop an appetite for anthocyanins.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis. Exploring the potential protective role of anthocyanins in mitigating micro/nanoplastic-induced reproductive toxicity: A steroid receptor perspective

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.