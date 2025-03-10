Everything You Need to Know About Hantaviruses

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Hantavirus is not exactly a household word — or a disease that many people think much about. That changed when complications caused by the rare virus killed Betsy Arakawa, wife of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause serious illnesses and death. Some forms do more damage to the lungs. Other strains can destroy the kidneys.

Whatever the strain, the infectious diseases are most often spread by rodents. In much of the world, there has been no record of the virus being transmitted person to person, except for a rare strain found in South America. Here's what you should know about the virus.

How Does Hantavirus Spread?

Rodents carry the virus and it is contained in their urine, droppings, and saliva. Touching those substances could lead to catching the disease. But humans are more likely to contract if by breathing in particles of those substances. Bites or scratches from rodents can also transmit the disease.

The disease is considered relatively rare, with 864 U.S. cases reported in 2022. Those figures include both the varieties that attacks the lungs and the strains that damage the kidneys.

The disease was first identified in the U.S. in 1993 when several people contracted severe respiratory illness in the “Four Corners” region where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet. The disease continues to be more prevalent west of the Mississippi River.

Read More: Vaccines, Not Supplements, Remain the Best Way to Fight Measles

Symptoms of Hantavirus Infection

The disease essentially attacks the body in two waves. Within the first four or so days, infected people will experience fatigue, fever, and muscle aches. About half the people who contract it also suffer from headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal issues.

As the disease progresses, it attacks the respiratory system between 4 to 10 days after infection. Patients entering this stage will start coughing, feel short of breath, and experience a tightness in their chest.

Treatment for Hantavirus

There is no specific treatment for hantavirus infection. Physicians can only address the symptoms — most often in an intensive care unit. Hantavirus patients will often need to be intubated. People with the version that affects the kidneys may also require dialysis.

Recovery is possible, if the disease is caught soon enough and the patient receives early treatment. Feelings of weakness and fatigue will likely persist.

How Do I Avoid Hantavirus?

The best treatment, though, is prevention. Minimize your rodent exposure by being aware of places where the critters might hide. Being aware of areas like crawl spaces that may harbor mice or other rodents is a good place to start.

If you suspect mice are in your house, set up traps, or call a professional. If you are outdoors — say, camping — keep food out of your tent, and cover and secure it when you are not cooking or eating.

Seal cracks in your home's foundation with cement or other material. Don’t ignore tiny holes and crevasses, because rodents are great at wriggling their way through minute openings.

If you see a potential nesting site indoors, first open any windows or doors. If the area appears heavily infested, call in pest control professionals.

Before diving in, first don protective gear — especially a respirator, so you won’t breathe in particles containing the virus. Wet down debris first before you clear it to minimize launching disease-carrying particles into the air. Once the area has been cleared, mop with disinfectant or bleach.This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.