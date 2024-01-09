Coughs of Many Colors: How to Get Rid of Phlegm

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Admit it: After you blow your nose or aggressively clear your throat, you might steal a glimpse at what your body just discharged — maybe not every time, but every once in a while. Just a quick peek. There’s nothing weird about that. You’re simply checking that everything looks right. At a time of year (and an era in history) when people are particularly concerned about respiratory health, it only makes sense to occasionally inspect your output, as it were, to be sure things are working normally.

But when it comes to mucus, what is normal? Would you recognize warning signs even if you saw them? Can the color and consistency of that stuff actually tell you anything useful about your health?

Does this seem like an undignified topic for a respectable science website? What can we say, except: it’s not.

Honorable Discharges: Mucus and Phlegm

Before we tackle the question of color, let’s define just what sort of goo we’re talking about. The terms phlegm and mucus are used interchangeably by many laymen, yet they describe distinct but related — and disgusting — bodily phenomena.

What Is Mucus?

Mucus is a thin, slick secretion produced by the mucous (with an “o”) membranes — a colorless, watery gel composed of salts, enzymes, antibodies, and other proteins in a viscous suspension. Mucus occurs throughout the body and functions primarily as a lubricant; it is found most abundantly in the digestive tract, a slippery coating that eases the passage of food down the esophagus, protects the lining of the stomach, and helps waste move through the intestines. Mucus also protects and lubricates the eyes and the respiratory system.

What Is Phlegm?

Phlegm is a specialized term for mucus that occurs specifically in the lower respiratory tract — that is, the lungs and throat. (Mucus produced in the nose is still just mucus.) Respiratory mucus serves to lubricate the vocal folds, and also filters out particulate debris like pollen, dander and smoke. When you inhale something nasty, it gets stuck in the phlegm coating your throat or lungs, triggering the cough or throat-clearing mechanism to expel it.

Read More: Cold Weather Affects Our Bodies in Surprising Ways

What Causes Phlegm?

Ordinarily, your body produces about a quart of phlegm — which, if you’re healthy, is colorless — each day. That’s how much you need to keep your airway clean and well-lubricated. But if you have an infection or inflammation in your respiratory tract, your body increases its production of both phlegm and nasal mucus.

What Does Clear Phlegm Mean?

Copious amounts of clear, thin phlegm usually indicate an allergic reaction; the extra volume indicates that your body is trying to flush out the pathogen, and can show up as postnasal drip or a wet cough. In some cases of viral pneumonia, too, the characteristic dry cough may give way to clear phlegm as the infection lingers and your body produces a mucus layer to soothe and protect irritated lung tissue.

What Does White Phlegm Mean?

Some chronic conditions, such as acid reflux (formally, gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD) or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are characterized by persistent white phlegm. Asthmatics, too, might see white phlegm when a flare-up occurs. For most people, white or light gray phlegm, especially when accompanied by nasal congestion, typically signals the onset of viral bronchitis. The color indicates the presence of infection-fighting white blood cells, and phlegm and nasal mucus will be thicker than usual.

What Does Yellow Phlegm Mean?

As viral bronchitis settles in, it often brings with it a secondary bacterial infection — and a change in the color of your phlegm from white to a darker yellow. The color is caused by an enzymatic reaction as specialized white blood cells called neutrophils attack the infection.

What Does Green Phlegm Mean?

Sinusitis can also bring in yellow phlegm, which will take on a darker green cast as the infection lingers.

When these cells rush to attack bacteria or viruses, the greenish enzyme myeloperoxidase (MPO) they contain can tint the mucus green. This is often seen in cases of bacterial infections, sinus infections, or lower respiratory tract infections.

What Does Pink or Red Phlegm Mean?

Phlegm tinged with pink or red indicates the presence of blood. It’s a classic sign of tuberculosis; the bloody handkerchief was a staple of many a Victorian novel when the disease was more common. Frothy pink sputum accompanied by shortness of breath is a sign of pulmonary edema; blood and fluid leak from the alveoli into the lungs. This is often a symptom of congestive heart failure, and should be checked out by a doctor as soon as possible.

What Does Brown Phlegm Mean?

A brown hue means blood in the phlegm, too — old blood, rather than fresh. This shows up in people suffering from various forms of pulmonary fibrosis, a family of chronic, incurable diseases caused by inhalation of microscopic particles which cause scarring in lung tissue. These conditions are an occupational hazard for miners; “black lung” is the most infamous. Heavy smokers will also sometimes cough up brown phlegm; the color in this case comes from tar residue.

What Does Black Phlegm Mean?

Black phlegm, though uncommon, is most often caused by environmental factors — smog, coal smoke, or heavy smoking. A fungal infection, Exophiala dermatitidis, can also cause black phlegm. This is thankfully quite rare, and generally occurs in people with an underlying chronic condition, typically cystic fibrosis.

More so than its color, it’s the consistency of phlegm that makes cold-and-flu season such a misery. Although it’s swollen nasal tissues, not mucus, that gives your nose that stuffed-up feeling, the gunk in your nose and throat does get thicker during the winter, largely due to dehydration; you may be drinking the same amount of water, but the air gets drier, so you’re losing moisture through respiration.

Read More: 6 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Snot

How To Get Rid of Phlegm

Excessive phlegm can be uncomfortable but there are several home remedies to help get rid of it.

Hydrate

Drink plenty of fluids to loosen phlegm because the hydration helps break down and expel mucus. Warm tea can also help loosen phlegm. Be careful though to avoid too much sugar, as it can increase mucus production.

Humidify

Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air, which will thin thick mucus. A hot shower can also provide immediate relief by moistening your respiratory passages.

Nasal Relief

Try using saline nasal sprays or Neti pots for congestion relief and to clear sinuses.

You could also consult with holistic doctors for additional options like sinusitis nose sprays.

Gargle Salt Water

Sore throat remedy: Gargle with salt water to clear throat phlegm, reduce swelling, and soothe irritation.

Over-The-Counter Medications

Expectorant products like Mucinex or Robitussin thin mucus, making it easier to expel.

Elevate Your Head

To avoid post nasal drip, sleep with your head raised to help drain sinuses.

Avoid Irritants

Keep away from allergens like dust and pollen, and consider allergy medications to control symptoms.

And now that you know what you’re looking for, don’t be ashamed to peek — discreetly, of course.

Read More: How Long Does A Cold Last and How to Get Rid of One Fast

Frequently Asked Questions About Phlegm

How to Reduce Phlegm After Eating

To reduce phlegm after eating, try avoiding foods that are known to increase mucus production, such as dairy products, fried and spicy foods, and those high in sugar. Drinking warm fluids like herbal tea can also help. Additionally, staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can aid in reducing phlegm.

Should You Swallow Phlegm or Spit It Out?

It is generally better to spit out phlegm rather than swallow it. Swallowing phlegm is not harmful, as it is typically ingested into the stomach where it's neutralized. However, spitting it out can help clear the mucus from your system and potentially reduce the spread of any infectious agents it might contain.

Why Do I Have So Much Phlegm?

More so than its color, it’s the consistency of phlegm that makes cold-and-flu season such a misery. Excessive phlegm can be due to various reasons such as allergies, respiratory infections, smoking, and exposure to pollutants. Certain foods and drinks, like dairy products and alcohol, can also increase mucus production. Chronic conditions like asthma, sinusitis, or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) might also lead to increased phlegm.

What Is Phlegm Made Of?

Phlegm is composed of mucus, which is a thick, sticky substance produced by the mucous membranes in the respiratory tract. It contains water, salts, antibodies, and other immune system cells. Phlegm may also contain cellular debris, dust, bacteria, or viruses, depending on the reason for its production.

How Long Do You Cough Up Phlegm After Quitting Smoking?

After quitting smoking, coughing up phlegm can last for a few weeks to several months. This is part of the body's process of clearing out the lungs and respiratory tract from the tar and toxins accumulated due to smoking. The duration varies depending on the individual's smoking history and overall lung health.

Can Allergies Cause Phlegm?

Yes, allergies can cause phlegm. When the body encounters allergens like pollen, dust mites, or pet dander, it can respond by producing excess mucus as a defense mechanism. This increased mucus production can lead to phlegm, often accompanied by symptoms like sneezing, coughing, and a runny nose.

Is Honey Good for Cough and Phlegm?

Honey can be effective for cough and phlegm. It has natural antibacterial and soothing properties, which can help relieve coughs and soothe the throat. Honey can also act as a mild expectorant, helping to loosen and expel phlegm.

Read More: Everything to Know About Allergies

This article was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020 and has since been updated by the Discover staff.