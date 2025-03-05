Brain Imaging During Critical Midlife Window Could Catch Cognitive Decline

By the time we notice signs of cognitive decline due to aging, it’s often too late to effectively treat it. But taking a look at the brain during the “critical window” between the ages of 40 and 59 could provide a chance to prevent or slow conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study suggests that patients in that “window” undergo functional MRI (fMRI) and electroencephalography (EEG). Those imaging tests can reveal biomarkers associated with cognitive decline while still providing enough time for effective treatment.

An Insight into Neurodegeneration

Anticipating the brain’s decline is tricky since it appears to follow an s-shaped curve rather than a straight line over time. In the study, an international team of neuroscientists detail that curve and identify critical points. They used neuroimaging techniques on more than 19,300 people to define those points.

The study shows that the first signs of decline emerge at around age 44, with neurodegeneration hitting “peak acceleration” at age 67, then plateauing at age 90.

“Understanding exactly when and how brain aging accelerates gives us strategic time points for intervention,” Lilianne R. Mujica-Parodi, a State University of New York, Stony Brook neuroscientist and author of the study, said in a press release. “We’ve identified a critical midlife window where the brain begins to experience declining access to energy but before irreversible damage occurs, essentially the ‘bend’ before the ‘break.’”

Identifying Neuronal Stress

The researchers have also identified a mechanism: neuronal stress due to not enough fuel. This stress happens to neurons in midlife. “They’re struggling, but they’re still viable,” Parodi said. “Therefore, providing an alternative fuel during this critical window can help restore function.”

Besides mapping the brain’s aging trajectory, the researchers also identified neuronal insulin resistance as one of its key drivers. They saw changes in genes that play a role in metabolism precede shifts in vascular and inflammatory indicators.

Food for Thoughts

The good news? That gap between changes in brain metabolism and those more permanent shifts that could physically impair the brain represents an opportunity for treatment. They also identified an alternative “food” for neurons that could stave off impairment.

They used that food, something called a “ketone transporter,” in 101 study participants on different points of the brain aging curve. The effects were striking, with the treatment most benefiting participants in the 40-59-year-old group.

Rather than waiting to slide down the cognitive decline curve, people might consider tinkering with their metabolism to stave off their brain’s aging process or consider other strategies to combat cognitive decline. Ketogenic diets or supplements might offer one path forward. If they’re not sure of the state of their mind, they might consider checking their head via brain imaging.

