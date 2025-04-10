Why the Caspian Sea Is Shrinking and What That Means for Those Who Call it Home

A white, fluffy Caspian seal pup looks at the camera while sitting on some ice. (Image Credit: ©Sarah DelBen, Central Asian Institute of Ecological Research (CAIER), Almaty, Kazakhstan)

The Caspian Sea, considered the largest inland body of water on the planet, is shrinking. A new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment reports that as global temperatures rise, the Caspian Sea will start to go dry, critically impacting the people and animals that call this place home.

Why Is the Caspian Sea Shrinking?

According to the new study, the water sources that typically feed the sea are contributing less and less water. So much so that these sources cannot keep up with evaporation. If climate change mitigation efforts enable global temperatures to rise only 2 degrees Celsius, it’s likely that the water levels in the Caspian Sea will still drop by 16 feet to 32 feet.

However, if global temperatures rise over 2 degrees Celsius, the sea could drop nearly 70 feet by 2100, according to the study. The Caspian Sea covers an area of 143,200 square miles, if action is not taken, this means that an area of over 43,000 square miles — an area larger than Iceland — would dry up.

According to a press release, a drop of 32 feet would mean “four out of 10 ecosystem types unique to the Caspian Sea would be expected to disappear completely, and the coverage of existing marine protected zones (areas earmarked for conservation) would be reduced by up to 94 percent.”

Who Is Affected by the Shrinking Caspian Sea?

The Caspian Sea is home to a variety of life. Six sturgeon species live within the sea, along with the endangered Caspian seal.

Caspian seals give birth on the ice in the northern regions of the sea. However, according to the study, even a 16-foot drop in water levels could mean the Caspian seal’s habitat is reduced by 81 percent. The lower water levels would also make the seals’ resting sites inaccessible, leading to more strife.

Sturgeons are considered living fossils and have survived for millions of years on this planet. However, they’re already endangered as they are often hunted for their meat and eggs (caviar). In the Caspian Sea, sturgeon typically reside in shallower waters during the summer and fall and spawn in the rivers that flow into the sea. A drop in water levels would prevent them from accessing their spawning grounds, which could lead to population decline.

The sea is also a hot spot for birds migrating between Europe, Asia, and Africa. These birds usually take shelter in the coastal lagoons, but it’s possible those could dry up as well.

A Drying Caspian Sea and Local Impact

The Caspian Sea touches five countries — Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan — and a drop in water levels could seriously impact trade routes vital to the economies of these countries, as low water levels could prevent ships from docking. The same goes for certain industrial plants and settlements.

According to the press release, “the exposed dry seabed is likely to release dust containing industrial contaminants and salt, posing serious threats to human health, as previously occurred with the drying of the Aral Sea.”

A dropping water level could also alter the climate of the region. With less water, there would likely be less rain, which could impact the area’s agriculture.

Sea Water Solutions

According to the study authors, all hope is not lost. There are ways to monitor and mitigate a drastic drop in the sea’s water levels, even if some water loss is inevitable.

“Some Caspian Sea level decline appears unavoidable, even with action to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions,” Simon Goodman from the School of Biology at the University of Leeds, who supervised the research, said in a press release. “However, with the anticipated effects unfolding over a few decades, it should be possible to find ways to protect biodiversity while safeguarding human interests and wellbeing. That might sound like a long timescale, but, given the immense political, legislative and logistical challenges involved, it is advisable to start action as soon as possible to give the best chance of success.”

According to the study, some of the solutions include better monitoring for the biodiversity in the area, investing in coastal community infrastructure so they can adapt to the changing waters, creating legislation to keep those who share borders with the sea safe, and overall reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible.

