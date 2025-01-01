Advertisement

Stephen C. George

Steve George is the Editorial Director of Discover Magazine, overseeing all print and digital content for the brand. He regularly edits and writes stories for both DiscoverMagazine.com and the award-winning print magazine, published six times per year. 

Before he joined the staff of Discover in 2012, Steve spent more than 20 years as a writer and editor, specializing in health and medicine, but also writing widely on topics such as psychology, nutrition, technology, education, history, and travel. He began his career at Reed Elsevier, then spent time in Washington, D.C., working for advocacy groups devoted to improving medical and science education, especially for people with disabilities. His work in this area twice earned recognition from Easterseals’ EDI (Equality, Dignity, and Independence) Awards. 

Steve moved to consumer media for such publications as Outside and Men’s Journal. He spent several years at Rodale, Inc., first as a writer for Men’s Health, then as a senior editor for Prevention. During his time at Rodale, Steve also co-authored three books on health and wellness topics, and edited nearly 20 other volumes, including self-help manuals, nutrition guides, and medical encyclopedias. 

Steve’s expertise led him to senior positions at such global media companies as Dotdash Meredith and Trusted Media Brands, where he championed the development of more science-based content. His coverage of topics on toxic mold and family health won two E.T. Meredith Innovation Awards, while an essay on the bond between humans and dogs earned a medal from the Dog Writers Association of America. 

Steve earned undergraduate degrees in journalism and English from Syracuse University, and a graduate degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. He has returned to both schools as a lecturer, was a journalism professional in residence at Ball State University, and has taught courses in journalism and explanatory writing at various other colleges and universities.
