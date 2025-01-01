Advertisement

Max Bennett is a science journalist and contributing writer for Discover Magazine, covering topics in space, health, evolutionary biology, and more. He specializes in translating complex science into intuitive narratives that explore the essential 'why' behind a story. 

Max's expertise is informed by a diverse range of professional experiences, including software marketing, eco-consulting, and renewable energy development. This holistic perspective underpins his journalistic work. His pioneering reporting for STAT earned a regional nomination from the Society of Professional Journalists, and he previously served as a senior editor for In Our Nature, an environmental magazine focused on activism and ecology. 

Max holds dual bachelor's degrees in Journalism and Environmental Science from Northwestern University, where he also earned a certificate from the Institute for Sustainability and Energy (ISEN).
How eggs can get Salmonella
How Eggs Can Harbor Salmonella, Even When They Look Perfectly Clean
Sun sneeze, or ACHOO syndrome
Why Does the Sun Make Me Sneeze? Here’s What to Know About ACHOO Syndrome
Meteor impacting earth
5 of the Biggest Extraterrestrial Impacts That Moved Oceans and Made Moons
The NASA Starliner in space, traveling to the ISS
Propulsion and Parachute Systems Delay Starliner’s Crewed Return
solar-flare
How Solar Flare Predictions Can Safeguard Future Moon Missions
Mars
Artemis May be a Steppingstone to Mars, and other Missions to the Red Planet
oatmeal smoothie
Are Rapid Weight-Loss Solutions like Oat-Zempic More Fable than Fiber?
woman sleeping in bed with Trex arms
T-Rex Arm Sleeping Is a Common Habit That Helps Us Feel Secure and Relaxed
Balance, breathing and young woman by plants for zen meditation in a greenery nursery. Breathe, gratitude and young African female person with a relaxing peace mindset by an indoor greenhouse garden.
These 5 Remedies to Calm Anxiety can Help Manage Symptoms
White Beach in Ithaca Island, Greece
The Color Blue is Actually a Relatively Recent Hue to Humans
Janpanese spider crab
40-Foot-Long Giant Squids Dwarf Life on Land Because of Deep-Sea Gigantism
Brain and chip stock illustration
Elon Musk's Brain Chip Could Restore Vision and Mobility, But Has a Long Way to Go

