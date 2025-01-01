Max Bennett

Max Bennett is a science journalist and contributing writer for Discover Magazine, covering topics in space, health, evolutionary biology, and more. He specializes in translating complex science into intuitive narratives that explore the essential 'why' behind a story.



Max's expertise is informed by a diverse range of professional experiences, including software marketing, eco-consulting, and renewable energy development. This holistic perspective underpins his journalistic work. His pioneering reporting for STAT earned a regional nomination from the Society of Professional Journalists, and he previously served as a senior editor for In Our Nature, an environmental magazine focused on activism and ecology.



Max holds dual bachelor's degrees in Journalism and Environmental Science from Northwestern University, where he also earned a certificate from the Institute for Sustainability and Energy (ISEN).