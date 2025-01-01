Madison Dapcevich

Madison Dapcevich is a freelance science journalist for Discover Magazine. Madison reports original articles that cover topics like deep-sea exploration, space, health, and the environment.



In her full-time role, Madison is an associate editor at Outside and has reported and fact-checked for publications including Business Insider, Time, IFLScience, Snopes, The Mountain Journal, EcoWatch, Alaska Magazine, and NBC, among others. As a science journalist and ocean explorer, she’s investigated misinformation campaigns on social media, embedded in Alaskan archaeological digs, and contributed to the discovery of deep-sea organisms in the Central Pacific.



Madison holds a master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana. She also received bachelor's degrees in both Journalism and Political Science from Cal Poly Humboldt in Northern California.