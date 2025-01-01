Advertisement

Madison Dapcevich is a freelance science journalist for Discover Magazine. Madison reports original articles that cover topics like deep-sea exploration, space, health, and the environment. 

In her full-time role, Madison is an associate editor at Outside and has reported and fact-checked for publications including Business Insider, Time, IFLScience, Snopes, The Mountain Journal, EcoWatch, Alaska Magazine, and NBC, among others. As a science journalist and ocean explorer, she’s investigated misinformation campaigns on social media, embedded in Alaskan archaeological digs, and contributed to the discovery of deep-sea organisms in the Central Pacific. 

Madison holds a master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana. She also received bachelor's degrees in both Journalism and Political Science from Cal Poly Humboldt in Northern California.
Deep sea hydrothermal events
Deep-Sea Volcanoes Could Hold the Key to Finding Alien Life in Space
Telepathy communication
Does Telepathy Exist for Nonverbal Communicators?
What would a wormhole really look like?
A Wormhole Would Really Look Like a Sphere, Not a Hole – Here’s Why
Reaches of the Universe
The Universe Started as a “Hot Soup of Particles and Photons" 13.8 Billion Years Ago
The British Royal Regalia - Crown Jewels
More than 100 Items in the British Royal Regalia Symbolize Power and Tradition Through the Ages
Largest organism the Armillaria ostoyae
The World’s Largest Organism Is a 35,000-Ton Fungus – At Least, For Now
The green flash
The Mysterious Green Flash at Sunset – The Science Behind the Myth and Where to See It
FlexiVol Car Example
It's Possible to Manipulate This New Interactive Hologram, Which Could Improve Medical Technology
Dusty Mars Morning
Fine Mars Dust May Pose a Risk to Astronauts' Health
Happy astronaut looking towards Earth
Adjusting to Earth: How Butch, Suni, and Other Astronauts Readjust After Space Travel
Peanut allergy
New Therapy Offers Promising Solution to Childhood Peanut Allergies
Black hole in space
Here’s What Would Happen If You Walked Through a Black Hole

