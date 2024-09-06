Two Different Pterosaur Fossils Reveal That the Creatures Likely Used Flying Methods

CT scans of Jordanian fossils reveal surprising internal bone structures in pterosaurs. Paleontologists explain how these findings reshape our understanding of ancient flight.

By Paul Smaglik
Sep 6, 2024 8:00 PMSep 6, 2024 7:58 PM
Pterosaurs, Inabtanin alarabia and Arambourgiania philadelphiae
Inabtanin alarabia and Arambourgiania philadelphiae (Credit: Terryl Whitlatch)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Paleontologists have long debated whether pterosaurs could fly. An analysis of fossils from two separate species of the ancient, winged dinosaur relatives suggest that not only did they fly, but also at least one species likely glided on air currents while another probably flapped its wings, according to a report in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

Researchers determined these different abilities by using CT scans to analyze the fossilized bones. Scanning the humerus of Arambourgiania philadelphiae revealed a series of spiraling ridges inside the hollow bone of the creature with a 30-foot wingspan hollow. That internal bone structure resembles that of the modern vulture, which soars on thermal currents.

Probing the humerus of Inabtanin alarabia, which has a 15-foot wingspan, showed an entirely different structure inside the hollow bone. The scans exposed internal supports resembling the struts of an airplane’s wing, which are also found in the bones of contemporary flapping birds.

Analyzing Fossilized Pterosaur Bones

A confluence of fortune and technology made the findings possible. When Jeff Wilson Mantilla, curator at Michigan’s Museum of Paleontology, and Iyad Zalmout, from the Saudi Geological Survey, found the specimens in 2007 in Jordan, they were amazed at how well-preserved the fossils were, which date back to 66 million years to 72 million years ago. Pterosaur bones are delicate and are often found broken into pieces.

“The majority of pterosaur fossils we have are just completely flat like pancakes,” says Kierstin Rosenbach, who was a graduate student at the University of Michigan at the time of the study.

These two specimens were both found relatively intact. “It is pretty rare to find pterosaurs at all, but to find them preserved in three dimensions is even more rare,” Rosenbach says.

Rosenbach’s involvement represents a confluence of luck and tech. Mantilla, her graduate advisor, had brought the fossils to the university for examination. When Rosenbach joined his group in 2016, paleontologists were just beginning to adopt CT scanning. Rosenbach had used the technology as an undergrad — but on different species. It made perfect sense for her to scan the fossils.

Read More: 5 Of The Most Interesting Pterosaurs

Comparing Modern Bird Species and Pterosaurs

She was initially surprised by the spiral structures inside the A. philadelphiae humerus. Then she started comparing it to bones of many living bird species.

“The only other organism I’ve seen them in is in vultures,” says Rosenbach. “Vultures soar, rather than flap.”

How and why the two different pterosaur species evolved at a similar time and location to have such different bone structures remains a mystery and is up for speculation.

“It could be the environment, it could be foraging style, it could be competition with other similar animals, and it could be simply just a function of their body size and the shape of their wings,” says Rosenbach. “It's most likely a combination of all of those things.”

Read More: Do We Still Have Any Species Today That Are Descendants of Dinosaurs?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Rare Record of Snowball Earth Confirmed in Scottish and Irish Rocks
The Sciences
Walrus Ancestors May Have Developed Feeding Methods to Adapt to Changing Climate
The Sciences
Tooth Rings in Fossilized Teeth Can Tell Us How Ancient Mammals Grew
The Sciences
Smallest Ever Human Arm Bone Found as a Piece of the Hobbit Origin Puzzle
The Sciences
520 Million-Year-Old Larva Fossil Reveals How Insects Evolved
The Sciences
Evolutionary Mismatch: When Environments Change Faster than Species Do
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login