Spy on animals around the world while contributing to ecological research

You don’t need to go on a safari to see wild creatures in their natural habitats. There are a number of scientific studies of wild creatures that depend on the eyes of observers just like you.

Take part to be transported (virtually) to ecosystems around the world through images and videos (sometimes even livestreams!) where you can make observations that scientists need. Find sharks, iguanas, birds and more with the projects below!

Credit: Project SIARC

Project SIARC (Sharks Inspiring Action and Research with Communities) is working with scientists, fishermen and communities to protect sharks and other elasmobranches (like skates and rays) in Wales.

You can take part from anywhere in the world by flagging elasmobranches in videos taken by underwater cameras. You never know what you may see under the waves!

Credit: Railway Wildlife, UK

Wild animals don’t just live in the forest — they share human spaces, too. In the UK, Network Rail is hoping to find out what kind of animals can be found near train tracks, and what they’re doing.

In this Instant Wild project, you’ll sort through images, tagging the ones with animals in them for researchers to study.

Credit: Offal Wildlife Watching Project

When hunters dress their deer in the field, they leave behind intestines and other organs, called offal. These leavings can be be an important source of food for other creatures. But which creatures exactly?

Help find out with Offal Wildlife Watching Project, which placed cameras near offal piles to see which species rely on them for nutrients. Tag images and see for yourself!

Credit: Amy MacLeod

Marine iguanas in the Galapagos are an iconic, though threatened species. They’re also hard to study, because they hang out on remote, rocky beaches. This project solves the problem with drones, capturing stunning images of iguanas in their natural habitat.

You can come along for the ride and help out by counting these fascinating creatures in drone images.

Learn more about this study in a recent story from the SciStarter blog.

Credit: Siah St. Clair

Help researchers explore the drama-filled world of red-headed woodpecker cavities and the animals that use them, both woodpeckers and otherwise!

With images from trail cameras trained on woodpecker nests, scientists are gradually learning more about the hidden lives of these spirited animals. Peek inside yourself and lend a hand.

WILD HOPE is a new series of short films highlighting the intrepid changemakers who are working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances and nature’s resilience.

WILD HOPE is partnering with SciStarter to give viewers opportunities to act on the issues they’re learning about through citizen science. As you watch the series, explore projects that align with the topics featured in each episode on our new WILD HOPE microsite on SciStarter.

