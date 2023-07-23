Prepare for Shark Week with these five projects that help shark science!

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sharks are the stars of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, starting July 23rd. They’re also critical members of our ocean ecosystems.

But many of the more than 500 species of shark are endangered today as they face increasing threats from humans. Help scientists learn more about sharks, their behaviors, populations and environments, by sharing your pictures or observations from the wild, or verifying images online.

Image credit: Project SIARC

Watch underwater videos of sharks, skates and rays and help match the fish to their species. Scientists use the videos to learn about shark behavior, which can be used to design better plans to protect them.

Location: Online

Image credit: Diego Delso/Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

See a shark in California? Submit your observation! Shark Watch CA uses volunteer-submitted observations to understand species ranges, seasonal trends, population sizes and human impacts.

Location: California

Image credit: C Ward-Paige

Divers, snorklers and other ocean-goers worldwide: Download the eOceans app and join the eShark team to share your observations. Your observations and insights help ocean experts better understand the health of shark populations and the threats they face.

Location: Oceans

Image credit: Simon Pierce

Whale shark photos wanted! Whale sharks have unique spot patterns which global whale shark experts can use to identify individuals. Diving with the giant fish is a popular tourist activity, so make sure you submit your vacation shots and help theseDiving with whale sharks, the largest fish species in the world, is a popular tourist activity, and one that can actually help these massive creatures.

Location: Oceans, typically near the equator.

Image credit: Abbi Sands

Hunt for empty shark eggcases, sometimes called a “mermaid’s purse,” next time you’re at the shore. Submit records of what you’ve found on the Great Eggcase Hunt app, and researchers at The Shark Trust will use the data to improve their knowledge of where egg-laying sharks and skates live and reproduce.

Location: Global

Interested in science education? Watch a special LIVE event with NASA and the NSTA. We discuss the first Moon landing, then learn about active NASA research that we — and your students — can do together.

(Credit: SciStarter)

