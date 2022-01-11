The Sciences

Have Scientists Found the Biggest Dinosaur?

Paleontologists have identified the world’s largest dinosaur in Argentina. However, it can be difficult to definitively compare these massive reptiles.

By Riley BlackJan 11, 2022 3:00 PM
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 1.56.28 PM
We may have found the largest dino of all, but bulkier sauropods continue to pop up. (Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

This story was originally published in our January/February 2022 issue. Click here to subscribe to read more stories like this one.

Dinosaurs keep breaking records. Every so often, paleontologists report that another giant, long-necked dinosaur might win the title of “Biggest Yet.” Since 1993, Argentinosaurus had stood as the likely record-holder, only to be supplanted in 2017 by the roughly 120-foot-long, 57-ton Patagotitan. In yet another upset, this year paleontologists working in Argentina’s Neuquén Province announced their finding: another sauropod that may be even larger.

The new dinosaur is currently unnamed, but its bones were described in a June Cretaceous Research paper by paleontologist Alejandro Otero of Facultad de Ciencias Naturales y Museo in Buenos Aires. Researchers have uncovered about two dozen vertebrae and hip and shoulder bones from this 98-million-year-old animal. The fossils indicate that the creature was a titanosaur — a long-necked, herbivorous dinosaur related to Argentinosaurus and Patagotitan that was comparable to, or slightly heftier than, its closest competition.

Just how giant this dino was, however, is difficult to tell. As Otero notes, the remains of all “Biggest Yet” contenders are incomplete, their sizes only estimated. Great Plains Dinosaur Museum paleontologist Cary Woodruff agrees, noting that “the episodic media battle over the largest sauropod is fueled nearly entirely from incomplete remains.” Some hadn’t stopped growing when they died, he adds, making it difficult to compare maximum sizes between dinosaurs. Paleontologists have to consider variation among individuals in addition to variation among species.

Resolving the dino dimensions contest will partly depend on finding more fossils, such as limb bones that can help estimate total body mass. Still, Otero notes, “I don’t think there will be a discovery of a much larger species of sauropod,” adding that he’s waiting for huge, complete sauropod remains. Most curiously, all of the opponents appeared similar in size, raising the deeper (and so far unresolved) question of how such giants evolved over and over again. 

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Shh! These Eavesdropping Animals May Be Listening
The Sciences
Why Do Dogs Bark?
Planet Earth
A New Whale Species Is Fighting for Survival
Environment
Deforestation Creates a Ripple Effect for Local Wildlife
Planet Earth
Can Animals Learn Language Like Humans Do?
The Sciences
Why Do Cats Purr?
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login