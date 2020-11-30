Great Gifts to Give the Science Nerds in Your Life

The holidays have always been a time to acknowledge the people in our lives that we care about. And after the year we've had, this is especially true. The pandemic revealed how much we depend on the people we love, and how social connections brighten our lives.

Just as nothing has been normal this year — the 2020 holiday season will be no different. But gift-giving is one of the few holiday traditions that’s still safe to enjoy.

For this reason, finding that perfect gift might add another layer of stress this year. So if you’re stumped on what to give a science geek this holiday season — you can relax. You’ve come to the right place. Our partners at My Science Shop happen to be experts in shopping for science gifts, and they’ve rounded up some of their most unique options in this 2020 Christmas and holiday gift-giving guide.

Whether you're shopping for an Einstein fan, a history buff, or a space enthusiast — these thoughtful gifts will celebrate your friend or family member’s love of science and learning.

If you don't quite find what you're looking for, head over to MyScienceShop.com to browse the full collection of STEM toys, globes, maps, mugs, science-themed T-shirts, jewelry, and much more.

$24.99

This gift has nerd written all over it: the Science Socks Gift Box. This set includes five pairs of Turkish cotton socks adorned with atoms, equations, and other science symbols.

$12.95

Here’s a gift your friend with a weird sense of humor will truly appreciate: The GIANTmicrobes COVID-19 Plush toy. Needless to say, 2020 has been a crazy year and there’s no keepsake more perfect than the COVID-19 Plush. But unlike the real coronavirus, giving someone this gift won’t send them to the hospital.

All GIANTmicrobes plush toys come with educational facts on the tag — making them great gifts for nurses, doctors, students, scientists, and teachers.

$32.95

Making whiskey is an art. It’s also very much a science. There are literally hundreds of chemical compounds behind each Whiskey’s unique taste. But all whiskey connoisseurs know that using the right glass can elevate the experience and flavor. Tumblers (sometimes called rocks glasses) are the timeless choice. They’re well suited for spirits served neat or on the rocks.

What’s an even better choice? How about a set of rocks glasses that showcases some of the molecules that are commonly found in whiskey, scotch and rye. Any science nerd or whiskey drinker will love using them to toast their favorite adult beverage.

As low as $44.90/box

What would it be like to have an astronomer do your personal shopping? The result would be something like the Space & Beyond Box. This subscription box, curated by the minds at Astronomy magazine, is the ultimate gift for people who love space.

Each Space & Beyond Box is filled with an impressive collection of space products – including high-quality globes, space rocks, models and space gifts. Every quarter, the Space & Beyond Box focuses on a different theme or topic in astronomy, ideal for anyone who wants to deepen their understanding of the cosmos and have a little fun while they’re at it.

$15.95

Coffee doesn't get more cosmic than this. Check out this budget-friendly gift that's perfect for astronomy lovers: the Constellation Heat Changing Mug. As they sip from the mug every morning, they’ll be reminded of something amazing — the stars and constellations in the night sky. Pouring in a hot liquid will reveal Cassiopeia, Perseus, Saggitarius, Hercules, Andromeda, Scorpius, Taurus, Ursa Major (Big Dipper), Ursa Minor (Little Dipper), Orion, and Gemini.

$25.00

Here’s a holiday gift that is much more impressive than a snowglobe. It’s a Galileo thermometer. It’s named after the scientist who discovered the principle on which this thermometer is based — that the density of a liquid changes in proportion to its temperature. The glass balls will either sink to the bottom if the temperature rises, or float to the top if the temperature falls. Any science nerd or history buff will love getting a Galileo thermometer over the holidays.

$69.99

Whether they’re going to work, school or the Moon, your space enthusiast needs a bag that’s worthy of stowing their possessions. This NASA backpack is up to the task. This practical gift idea features a roomy, front zippered compartment and side pockets for water bottles or an umbrella. A top handle and backstraps offer versatile carrying options. Embroidered NASA patches give it timeless appeal and that undeniable cool factor.

$24.95

Putting on a NASA T-shirt is probably the next best thing to putting on a spacesuit. For many, a NASA-themed gift will bring back childhood curiosity around space exploration. In recent years, clothing with the NASA logo has surged in popularity among younger generations too. So don’t miss your chance to give someone a trendy gift that will become their new favorite T-shirt.

$16.95

Einstein’s best ideas reportedly came to him during his downtime. Hanging out with the genius himself — or the next best thing, the Einstein Little Thinker Plush — seems like a great way to bring on that next stroke of brilliance. If you know someone who could use a little inspiration in their lives, give them this Einstein-themed gift.

$25.00

Talk about a genius gift for a science nerd: The Einstein Solar Figurine. This solar-powered statue of Albert Einstein would be a welcome addition to any home or office. When the Sun is out, his hand points to his head reminding us to "think."

$39.99

If anything, 2020 has been the year of home entertainment. But one can only watch so much Netflix. That’s why a hands-on gift like this 3D model kit of Earth from AstroReality feels particularly appropriate this year.

Designed at a 1:127,440,000 scale with a diameter of 3.93”. It includes 96 unique shapes and 11 color shades that represent our planet's blue oceans, green forests, and white glaciers.

With 1,338 pieces in all, this is a project that is meant to help pass the time. It’s a fun STEM activity to enjoy solo — but also one that can involve the whole family and get them excited about the geography of our planet. Once finished, the 3D Pixel Earth model will serve as a beautiful conversation piece to showcase your appreciation for our planet (and your architectural mastery).

$12.99

Do you know someone who’s new to skygazing? Backyard observing was one of the fastest-growing hobbies this year, as many folks explored new interests to pass the time.

Figuring out what astronomical events are happening and when can be daunting. That’s why this calendar is a great gift for people who want to do more skygazing in the coming year. Every month, it details planet visibility, meteor showers, conjunctions, and other observing opportunities. Moon phases and major astronomical events are also highlighted. Exclusive to this year, the calendar also features an illustration of the Voyager mission's grand tour!

If anything, most people find that calendars make their life easier — so you can’t really go wrong giving someone one as a gift. Plus, the Deep Space Mysteries Calendar is chock-full of cool spaces pictures!