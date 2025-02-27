Eggshells Fill a 30-Million-Year Fossil Record Gap for Dinosaur Migration

Eggshells found in Utah fill a 30-million-year fossil record gap and provide a snapshot of a time when dinosaurs were migrating from Asia to North America via a land bridge, according to a paper in PLOS ONE.

The fossils include eggshells from three feathered bird-like dinosaurs, two plant-eating dinosaurs, and one crocodile-like species. It is also the first new dinosaur eggshell discovery from the region in 50 years, as well as the first evidence of a crocodilian species outside of Europe.

The collection of shells from Utah’s Cedar Mountain from three different kinds of animals represents a wide range of creatures — “one of the best-preserved records of paleobiodiversity in the early Late Cretaceous worldwide,” the paper says.

Dinosaurs Migrating West

That period was a particularly busy time for dinosaurs. Many species were migrating westward, via a land bridge connecting present-day Russia to Canada. The dinosaurs were possible pioneers in going West, because early humans may have crossed into North America in a similar manner millions of years later. This period of dinosaur dynamism has been labeled the Early Cretaceous Laurasian Interchange Event (EKLInE).

Previous research shows that the new arrivals from Asia eventually pushed out some North American natives. Which dinosaurs appeared where and when is an important part of paleontology. At some point, dinosaur diversity peaked, but began to decline for at least two million years before the creatures went extinct.

Read More: Dinosaur Diversity Was Declining 2 Million Years Before Asteroid Hit

Filling in the Gaps

The story the shells tell fills in a 20-million-year gap of when the “egg thief” oviraptorosaurs arrived in North America and a 15-million-year hole in the arrival of crocodile-like species to the continent.

“Eggshell data are particularly crucial to understanding broader paleoenvironmental questions,” according to the paper. “They provide data points beyond body fossils alone and a fascinating window into the behavioral ecology of these taxa.”

There is a wide diversity of dinosaur eggs, which vary by shape, size, texture, and color. One species was found to have laid 35 — presumably to foil predators. The more eggs one lays, the better chance that at least one offspring will survive. Dinosaur eggs also vary in shape, size, and color. And the largest dinosaurs don’t necessarily lay the biggest eggs. Examining fossilized dinosaur eggshells can help us piece together more information about the extinct creatures.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.