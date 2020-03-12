Cooped up at Home? Here Are 7 Ways to Take Part in Online Science Projects and Activities

Citizen Science Month is an annual, month-long celebration of all things citizen science, from ground-breaking discoveries to inspiring projects. But with the April kickoff fast approaching, we all need to do our part to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
However, whether you're at home with kids looking for a science project, or you're a Citizen Science Month event organizer, you can stay still participate virtually in Citizen Science Month.
Here are seven ways to join online science projects — or even host you own Citizen Science Month event.
You can find and join an online project with the SciStarter Project Finder.
Invite people to meet-up virtually via Facebook Live, Skype, Zoom, Google Hangout, etc., and go through the Introduction to Citizen Science Tutorial.
Create a virtual team and invite others to join and play Stall Catchers, an online game to accelerate research on Alzheimer’s Disease. Or, encourage people to go to SciStarter.org/NLM to find projects to do from home!
Organize an online book club to read and discuss books from this Citizen Science Booklist featuring a brand new book, “The Field Guide to Citizen Science,” from Timber Press. (You can even invite the authors to join your online discussion.)
Host an online Watch Party to view PBS shows about citizen science or watch citizen science “How to” videos on YouTube.
Find and join an existing online event at SciStarter.org/events (select “Online Only”).
Post these social media prompts to your email list or social media followers and invite them to view archived webinars; or, poll participants about their interests in citizen science, plan a follow-up project, or share projects.
Check out this Welcome Letter and find these and many other free resources at CitizenScienceMonth.org/Resources.
Most importantly, please do your part to flatten the curve. Learn more about what that means in this overview from NBC News.
"This is where containment strategies, such as banning large gatherings and encouraging people to limit their exposure to others, come into play and why individual efforts to stop the spread of the virus are crucial."