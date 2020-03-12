Cooped up at Home? Here Are 7 Ways to Take Part in Online Science Projects and Activities

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

Citizen Science Month is an annual, month-long celebration of all things citizen science, from ground-breaking discoveries to inspiring projects. But with the April kickoff fast approaching, we all need to do our part to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, whether you're at home with kids looking for a science project, or you're a Citizen Science Month event organizer, you can stay still participate virtually in Citizen Science Month.

Here are seven ways to join online science projects — or even host you own Citizen Science Month event.

Check out this Welcome Letter and find these and many other free resources at CitizenScienceMonth.org/Resources.

Most importantly, please do your part to flatten the curve. Learn more about what that means in this overview from NBC News.