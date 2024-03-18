Citizen Science for Women's History Month and Other March Events

Celebrate astronomer Maria Mitchell, observe World Water Day and prepare for Citizen Science Month

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science Salon
By Bob Hirshon
Mar 18, 2024 11:23 PMMar 18, 2024 11:22 PM
SciStarter Rosie
SciStarter's Rosie the Robot is already warming up for Citizen Science Month.

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

It’s Women’s History Month AND we’re just two short weeks from Citizen Science Month. And that’s why we have Rosie the Robot urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and do their part by signing up for the One Million Acts of Science Challenge! If we all work together We Can Do It!

Portrait of Maria Mitchell, ca. 1851, painted four years after Mitchell achieved fame for discovering what came to be known as "Miss Mitchell's Comet." (Credit: Public Domain, from The Archives and Special Collections of the Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association.)

Celebrate Maria Mitchell, awesome astronomer and human

At the age of 16, Maria Mitchell opened her own public school on Nantucket Island- the only public school open to children of color. To hear the rest of her amazing story, tune into SciStarter LIVE, on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 pm US eastern daylight time. Or, after March 19, watch the video recording of the event on the SciStarter YouTube channel.

The CrowdWater citizen science project is a global effort to crowd-source information about streams and rivers, including water levels, flow rate, and plastic pollution. (Credit: CrowdWater)

Water you doing for World Water Day?

March 22 is World Water Day! This annual United Nations observance day highlights the importance of fresh water. To celebrate, how about joining CrowdWater? Download their mobile app and collect valuable information for rivers and streams near you, including water levels, streamflow quantities, soil moisture, and plastic pollution for a global database.

Manatees have more complex vocalizations than was previously known, especially between mothers and their young. (Credit: Robert Bonde, USGS- Public Domain)

Appreciate manatees

In honor of Manatee Appreciation Day (March 27), why not join Manatee Chat? You'll listen to underwater audio recordings and try to pick out and characterize manatee vocalizations.

There are nearly 100 species of frog in North American, this northern leopard frog among them. For FrogWatch USA, you'll listen to discover what frogs live in your area (Credit: Katie Goodwin, USFWS- public domain)

Keep an ear out for frogs

The project is called FrogWatch USA, but FrogListen might be more apt: as a volunteer, you'll stake out a spot where you're likely to hear frogs and spend three minutes listening and taking notes to share with FrogWatch workers. What better way to kick off Frog Awareness Day (March 20). Seeing this after March 20? April is National Frog Month!

There are projects and events for every day of Citizen Science Month in this interactive calendar.

Get ready for Citizen Science Month

And speaking of April, April is Citizen Science Month, and this year people from all over the world will be contributing the One Million Acts of Science challenge. And with this interactive calendar, you won't miss a moment of Citizen Science Month action! There are curated events and projects that can be done from practically anywhere throughout the month.

Science cheerleader Janel (right) gets framed with SciStarter's Emma Giles at the AwesomeCon Festival in Washington, DC. (Credit: Bob Hirshon)

Science Cheerleaders rock AwesomeCon

Need a bit more inspiration? The Science Cheerleaders are current and former professional and college cheerleaders who have embarked on science careers. They joined SciStarter at the AwesomeCon festival in Washington, DC to share their enthusiasm for science with attendees.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Orcas May Be Attacking Larger Fin Whales as a More Efficient Food Source
Planet Earth
Rare Access To Hammerhead Shark Embryos Reveals Secrets Of Its Unique Head Development
Planet Earth
From Jaws of Death to Love Darts, These 7 Animals Mate in Unusual Ways
Planet Earth
Everything to Know About the Secret World of Sea Turtles
Planet Earth
Stingray-Shark Mating Isn't Possible, Even if a Lone Stingray Ends up Pregnant
Planet Earth
Instead of Hunting in Groups, Orcas May be Attacking Great White Sharks Alone
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login